Three suspected car robbers arrested in the Albertine

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Flying squad operatives attached to the Albertine region police headquarters have arrested three suspected car robbers.

The operatives have also recovered four stolen cars and one motorcycle from the robbers.

Police has identified the suspects as; Allan Kihumuro (21), a resident of Kiryatete a Hoima town suburb, Moses Tugume (25), a resident of Kamusunsi village in Kizirafumbi sub county Kikuube district and Musa Mwanika (30), a resident of Kisiita village in Kakumiro district.

They were arrested in three different operations conducted on Thursday, Friday and Saturday last week in Hoima, Kakumiro and Kasanda districts. The suspects led the operatives to where they had kept the stolen motor vehicles.

The recovered vehicles’ registration numbers are UAT 502N Canter, UAF 197P Corona, UAM 911P Corona and UAK 765J Premio, while the recovered motorcycle registration number is UEL 776P Bajaj. The recovered motor vehicles are currently parked at Hoima central police station.

The recovered cars were stolen between March and June this year from Hoima, Masindi and Kagadi and Kakumiro.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson told Uganda Radio Network – URN on Sunday that one of the stolen cars and a motorcycle were recovered in Kasanda district, while three vehicles were recovered from Hoima following the arrest and detention of the suspects.

He says the thugs have for long been terrorizing car owners in Hoima, Masindi, Kibaale, Kakumiro, Kasanda and Mityana districts. After stealing the cars, the robbers connive with their counterparts in Masaka, Mbale, Arua and Kampala to sell the cars.

According to Hakiza, the suspects who are currently locked up at Hoima Central police station were arrested following intelligence led report. He said upon interrogation, the suspects admitted they have been robbing motor vehicles and motor cycles for the last three years in the Albertine.

Hakiza says once police investigations are through, the suspects will be arraigned before court to be charged with robbery and theft of Motor vehicles.

URN