Three killed, one critically injured in Kisoro road accident

Kisoro, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Three members of the same family died and another critically injured in a motor accident along Kabale-Kisoro road in Kisoro district on Friday evening.

The deceased have been identified as Wilson Hatanga, 72, Evalist Semahane, 55, and his son Charles Mutabaazi, an employee of Entebbe Airport in the security department. The injured is Pronia Nyirabasanza,55, Semahane’s wife.

The incident occurred at Kagano village in Kanaba sub-county at around 6 pm when a TOYOTA Hilux Double Cabin registration number UAK 705X in which the victims were travelling lost control and rolled down the hill. Kigezi Region Police Spokesperson Elly Maate says that Hatanga and Mutabaazi died on the spot while Semahane died shortly after arrival at St Francis Mutorere Hospital.

The victims were reportedly travelling to the village from Kampala to attend a traditional marriage of their relative. The bodies of the deceased have been taken to Kisoro Hospital Mortuary for postmortem.

The place where the accident occurred is a common black spot. On June 5, Hillary Namanya, the Programs Manager of Rukundo International, a Local Non-Government Organization in Kabale and his wife, Barbra Natukunda died after their vehicle, a Toyota Mark II registration number UAG 044 M failed to negotiate the corner and swerved off the road before rolling several times.

The couple was also on its way to attend a scientific wedding of their friend Nelson Yumvirusaba and his wife, Rachael Guhirwa in Gisha village in Murora sub-county. Rachael Guhirwa who was travelling in the same vehicle survived with injuries.

In July 2018, 15 people at the same spot after a lorry Isuzu Elf Registration Number UAW 739M, that was carrying traders, crates of soda and beer, scrap and Irish potatoes among other things failed to negotiate the corner and hit the guardrails on the road.

In January 2017, Four passengers were critically injured after a Bismarkan Coaches UAQ 497Q, travelling from Kisoro to Kampala, overturned after it failed to negotiate a very sharp corner at the same dark spot.

URN