Three family members electrocuted in Nsanji

Wakiso, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Three people from the same family have been electrocuted in Nsangi town council in Wakiso district.

Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire has identified the victims as Asiimwe Babirye, 35 year old, her 5 year-old son Jeremiah Sekalenzi, and a 24-year-old sister only identified as Anet. They are all residents of Kasenge trading centre.

It is reported that the incident happened when Anet was hanging clothes on one of the wires that had a link to power and she was electrocuted. Her elder sister Asiimwe tried to save her but also got electrocuted in the process.

Her hands remained in contact with the live wire and she made an alarm, attracting her five-year-old child, Sekalenzi, who came to help the mother, and he was electrocuted when he touched his mother.

The Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire says that preliminary findings indicate the accident resulted from illegal power connections within the area. He explains that the house where the family was renting had no power, and they had reportedly tapped power from the neighborhood.

He said the area police are working together with Umeme Limited, Uganda’s main electricity distribution company to conduct operations in Nsangi areas to arrest all people that have illegal connections in the area and enlighten masses on the risk factors resulting from illegal power connections.

