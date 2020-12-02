Three civil servants in Maracha detained over drunkenness

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Three civil servants in Maracha district are behind bars at Maracaha central police station for being drunk on duty. They are Cornelius Atrici, the senior assistant secretary at Yivu sub county, two teachers Gideon Yandu and Roy Alema all of Ombia Bura primary school in the same sub county.

The trio was picked up on Tuesday by police on a tip-off from community members.

According to police, the two teachers were drunk in the morning hours and had become a nuisance to people around the school while Atrici reportedly chased away all the people who sought services at his office.

Hassan Hiwumbire, the Maracha District Police Commander says the three have been charged with causing nuisance contrary to the penal code.

The two teachers of Ombia Bura primary school have reportedly been warned by the school administration over their irresponsible alcohol consumption but have failed to reform.

The school head teacher, Frere Andat says the two have never heeded to their advice and warnings.

Christopher Okumu, the Maracha Chief Administrative Officer who described the three as ‘Waragi Chiefs, said their arrest should serve as a lesson to the rest of the civil servants who engage in alcohol consumption during working hours.

According to reports, since the outbreak of COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdown, alcohol consumption among teachers in Maracha district has gone up.

******

URN