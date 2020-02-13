Three Chinese nationals in Mukono being observed for COVID-19

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Three Chinese nationals in Mukono have been isolated after returning from China two weeks ago. This is to make sure they are free of COVID-19 coronavirus.

The Ministry of Health Spokesperson Emmanuel Ainebyoona, says that they have decided to isolate them as a preventive measure against the spread of COVID-19.

The Chinese are Zhong Hing, Wany Wen Xi and Ni Side, workers at China Star Limited a factory producing iron bars in Seeta Mukono Municipality. They were isolated on Wednesday at their respective homes in Mukono for observation, and to make sure they do not have COVID-19.

Ainebyoona notes that the Ministry of Health surveillance officers will continue monitoring the Chinese to find out if they have the signs and symptoms of the virus.

He adds that they will be isolated for two weeks and if they don’t have the symptoms, they will be allowed to resume work.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health said that 220 travelers to Uganda from China were isolated in their homes.

They include Chinese Nationals and Ugandans who arrived in the country between Sunday and Tuesday.

According to the Ministry, they are being monitored by health officials in their homes in case they develop further symptoms that are associated with the disease.

The people who have been isolated will be surveyed on a daily basis by health workers.

According to the World Health Organization-WHO, more than 40,000 cases have been confirmed and more than 1,000 deaths have been recorded.

Outside China, 319 confirmed cases from 24 countries have been reported since the outbreak was declared.