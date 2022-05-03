Three arrested over car theft in Hoima

Lukaya, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Hoima city is holding three suspects for allegedly stealing a car.

The suspects whose particulars have been concealed for fear of jeopardizing police investigations are believed to have connived and stolen a vehicle registration number UAK 003H Premio, from Hoima city.

The vehicle belongs to Wandera Murungi, a resident of Bujwahya in Hoima West division of Hoima city.

According to Murungi, on April 9, 2022, he parked his vehicle in his compound but when he woke up in the morning, he found the vehicle missing. This prompted him to report the case at Hoima City Central police station.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson told Uganda Radio Network on Tuesday that after the case was reported to police, they immediately dispatched a team of flying squad operatives who started tracking the vehicle.

He says on May 1, 2022, the stolen vehicle was sighted along the Mpigi-Masaka road. They immediately alerted their counterparts in Masaka who swiftly swung into action and intercepted the car in Lukaya village. The vehicle was intercepted with three occupants who have since been arrested.

According to Hakiza, the suspects together with the stolen vehicle have since been transferred to Hoima city central police station.

Hakiza says the hunt for other suspects who are believed to have connived and stolen the vehicle is ongoing.

URN