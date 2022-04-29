Three arrested for murder in Lwengo district

Lwengo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Lwengo district has arrested three people for allegedly being part of a mob that killed a 25-year-old man on suspicion of house breaking and theft.

The deceased has been identified as Frank Tushabe, a resident of Lwekisuga village in Malongo sub-county.

The suspects in custody include; Charles Mugarura, Resty Kasande, and one Musingunzi, all residents of the same area.

The trio reportedly accused Tushabe of breaking into Justus Kankwasa’s retail shop and stealing a carton of plastic-bottled soda, several kilograms of sugar, beer and other items on Tuesday night. The trio reportedly got information from some residents which led them to Tushabe.

It is said that they started hunting for him until Wednesday night when they stormed his home, searched it and found the stolen items. They mobilised a mob that pounced on Tushabe, beat him with clubs and stones and killed him on the spot.

According to eyewitnesses, Mugarura, Kasande, and Musingunzi disappeared from the scene shortly after the mob killed Tushabe.

Police led by ASP Ketty Oyella, the OC Katovu Police Station, visited the scene of crime and immediately instructed the homicide detectives to hunt for the key suspects.

Muhammad Nsubuga, the Southern Regional Police spokesperson says that the detectives pursued the suspects and rounded them up on Thursday.

He explains that they will be charged with murder contrary to section 188 of the penal code act which states that any person who of malice aforethought causes the death of another person by an unlawful act or omission commits murder. He said that Tushabe’s body was taken to Kyazanga Health Centre IV for a postmortem.

URN