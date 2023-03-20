Three arrested for defrauding parents in Arua city

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Police in Arua City have arrested three people for allegedly defrauding more than 100 million Shillings from locals in the West Nile region.

The suspects who are believed to be workers of Christ Fourteen Generation Peace and Love in Africa, a faith-based organization were arrested on Saturday from their offices located along Ediofe -GiliGili road in Mission cell.

Police have identified the suspects as John Apale Stephen, the director, Consulate Eyotaru, and Suzan Bako. They are accused of conning parents of their money by reportedly offering fifteen years of school fees for fifteen years to children.

Akello Alice, the Arua Resident City Commissioner says that she ordered the arrest of the suspects after she received numerous complaints from their clients. According to Akello, the suspects have been collecting 25,000 Shillings and 40,000 Shillings per child from unsuspecting parents.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the organization has been operating in Arua city using an operational permit issued by Kawempe Division council in Kampala. The Chief Executive Officer has been identified as Bishop Kandekere Passy Andrew.

Marlon Avutia, the Mayor of Ayivu Division has decried the increasing cases of conmen defrauding locals in the city noting that, there is a need for the courts of law to impose deterrent sentences for those who will be found guilty.

Victoria Afakoru, one of the people who was coned, says that she paid 125,000 Shillings to register her five children for educational support but they haven’t received any support.

“I paid registration fees for my five children but I have only received registration cards for only two. Last week, the officials told us they will be paying the fees through the schools which has not happened”, she said.

Luiji Adrole, another victim says that the officials last week promised to pay the school fees for his registered children but they did not. He further notes that his children have been sent home due to a lack of school fees.

Last month another suspected conman Sabiri Siraji 27 and his co-accused Geriya Salima 28 were arrested in Arua City for allegedly conning parents millions of shillings, with promises of giving scholarships and bursaries for their children.

*****

URN