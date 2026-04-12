Thousands rally for HIV fight at 2026 Kabaka Birthday Run, Uganda Baati turns out in force

Kampala, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | Thousands of Ugandans braved the morning chill to take part in the 13th Kabaka Birthday Run, which kicked off early Saturday at Lubiri Palace in Mengo, drawing over 100,000 participants nationwide across 5K, 10K, and 21K races under the theme “Men for Good Health to Save the Girl Child and Fight to End HIV/AIDS by 2030.”

By 6am, the streets were filling up not with the usual traffic but with people, especially groups of friends and families, heading towards the run venue. The run was officially flagged off by Kabaka Muwenda Mutebi II, flanked by Nnaabagereka Sylvia Nagginda and Buganda Kingdom Prime Minister Charles Peter Mayiga.

The event was marked by vibrant scenes of joy and unity, with some participants dancing along the way, while others celebrated in their own unique ways. At the run, Mayiga encouraged the public to make healthier choices in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

“Those who aren’t infected, please take care. For the young people, always know that there are better things ahead. Stop the practices that put your lives at risk. I would like to thank everyone who supports Buganda Kingdom’s programs,” he stated.

At the run, Uganda Baati not only sponsored the event but also mobilised staff to take part.

George Mubiru, Head of the Safal Uganda Baati Foundation—the corporate social investment arm of the company—hailed those who turned up to support the run. “We are excited to be part of the 2026 Kabaka Birthday Run, where we are focusing on addressing the challenges of HIV in the country. Uganda Baati is joining forces with the Kingdom of Buganda to ensure that we address the problem of HIV by 2030, as guided by the Kabaka,” he said.

He noted that the foundation operates clinics in Kampala and Tororo that contribute to this effort by offering subsidised healthcare services to Ugandans.

“We call upon all stakeholders to join this effort to ensure that HIV is no longer a problem in the country. We appreciate all of you who are supporting this cause.”

Jackie Tahakanizibwa, Head of Corporate and External Affairs at Uganda Baati, added: “As long as we manage the spread, and for those already living with the virus, adherence to doctors’ guidance and treatment is critical. This is how we can significantly reduce HIV infection rates.”

Information from the Uganda AIDS Commission indicates that approximately 1.4 to 1.5 million Ugandans are living with HIV, with an adult prevalence rate of about 4.9% to 5.4%. Through continued initiatives like the Kabaka Birthday Run, stakeholders remain hopeful that Uganda can make steady progress toward eliminating HIV/AIDS by 2030