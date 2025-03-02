Thousands gather for rededication of Our Lady of the Snows Virika Cathedral

Fort Portal, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | In a grand display of faith and unity, thousands of Catholics from across Fort Portal Diocese and beyond converged at Our Lady of the Snows Virika Cathedral on Sunday for its reopening and rededication ceremony. The event marked by solemn prayers, a colorful procession, and a dedication mass, was led by the Papal Nuncio to Uganda His Excellency Luigi Bianco signifying its importance within the Catholic Church.

The ceremony, which began at 10:00 AM, saw faithful, clergy, and dignitaries gather to witness the blessing and renewal of the historic cathedral, a revered landmark in Fort Portal Diocese. The air was filled with the melodious sounds of hymns and chants, as processions of priests, Bishops, and lay faithful wound through the cathedral grounds reflecting both devotion and reverence.

Among the attendees were Bishops from across the Mbarara Ecclesiastical Province a testament to the significance of the event. These were Bishop Robert Muhiirwa of Fort Portal Diocese, Bishop Callist Rubaramira of Kabale Diocese, Bishop Aquirinus Kibira of Kasese Diocese. During his homily, the Papal Nuncio to Uganda emphasized the vital role of cathedrals in every diocese, describing them as central to the spiritual life of the Church.

He highlighted that the rededication of Virika Cathedral comes at a significant moment—the Jubilee Year, a sacred period in the Catholic Church marked by renewal, reconciliation, and special spiritual graces. Traditionally, Jubilee Years offer the faithful an opportunity for pilgrimage, penance, and receiving indulgences, which are acts of divine mercy that grant remission of temporal punishment for sins.

“During this holy period, cathedrals play a central role, serving as designated places where believers can receive Jubilee indulgences through prayer, confession, and acts of faith. The rededication of Virika Cathedral aligns with this spiritual milestone, reaffirming its place as a beacon of faith and a center for grace and renewal within the diocese,” he said.

Photos: All Well Set for the rededication and official opening ceremony of the newly Renovated House of God, Our Lady Of Snows Cathedral Virika Hill, Fort Portal Catholic Diocese , Mbarara Archdiocese in Western Uganda – tomorrow 2nd March 2025. The beauty defines the… pic.twitter.com/gLJAXUaAlT — Ugandan Catholics Online (@ugcatholics) March 1, 2025



The Papal Nuncio emphasized that the church as a building is a powerful sign of God’s presence among His people. He explained that within this visible structure, God dwells spiritually, making it a sacred space for worship, prayer, and communion with Him. He expressed deep gratitude to the faithful and clergy of Fort Portal Diocese for their dedication and tireless efforts in ensuring the successful restoration and reopening of Virika Cathedral.

He acknowledged their commitment to preserving the faith and strengthening the spiritual foundation of the diocese, making the rededication even more significant. The Pope’s representative urged all Catholics across the world to pray for Pope Francis who is currently hospitalized with respiratory complications.

The rededication ceremony also showcased interfaith unity, with clergy from different Christian denominations joining in the celebrations. Among them was Bishop of Ruwenzori Diocese Rt Rev Reuben Kisembo, Bishop Barnabas Tibaijuka of West Ruwenzori Diocese whose presence symbolized the growing spirit of ecumenism and religious tolerance.

The Cathedral which has stood as a pillar of Catholic faith in Uganda, was first dedicated in 1968 by Cardinal Laurean Rugambwa, Africa’s first cardinal. The rededication of Virika Cathedral is more than just a religious ceremony it represents the renewal of faith, tradition, and community bonds.

The Cathedral has long been a place of worship, solace, and celebration, and its refurbishment and blessing reaffirm its role as the spiritual heart of Fort Portal Diocese. As the bells of Virika Cathedral tolled across Fort Portal, they carried with them a message of hope, renewal, and unwavering devotion—a reminder that the church remains a beacon of faith, not just in Uganda, but in the world.

****

URN