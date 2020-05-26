Third body of Kasese mudslide victims recovered

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Rescue teams have recovered the remains of a yet to be identified woman, one of the victims of mudslides in Bwera-Kitholu sub-county, Kasese district, four days after the incident. The landslides followed heavy rains that burst the banks of River Tunga and River Lhubiriha.

The team recovered the decomposing body from the scene of the mudslides on Monday evening along River Lhubiriha in Bwera. This brings the number of recovered bodies to three after two more were picked last week.

At least eight people were reported killed following the mudslides and floods that left countless properties destroyed. The eight were identified as Kabugho Bwangirini, 80, Matsika Agnes, 23, Kabugho Felistus, 17, Masika Rorontina, 45, Yubu mutsombo, 55, Mbusa kayakers 16, Bwambale Kilema 81, and Lothorach Lokwang, a UPDF soldier attached to mountain battalion in Bwera.

One person identified as Monday Fanahasi Kabaliko 35, from Kitholhu sub-county, was rescued and is now admitted at Kanyatsi Health centre. The Town Clerk Mpondwe-Lhubiriha Town council Moses Mugisha says that efforts are still ongoing to recover all bodies that are still buried under the debris.

The Kasese Deputy Resident District Commissioner Joshua Masereka says both the community, Uganda People’s Defence Forces-UPDF and red cross are still on the ground to ensure that all buried bodies are retrieved. Masereka adds that a team of officials from UNRA is in the district to assess the extent of damages some that some urgent repairs can urgently be done to enable communication.

*******

URN