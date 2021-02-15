‘They’re abducting everyone’

Why the crackdown on Bobi Wine supporters may backfire on Museveni and NRM

Kampala, Uganda | IAN KATUSIIME | On Feb.09, Lydia Nassolo emerged from Mityana’s newly constructed Kitalya Prison, 56kms west of Kampala City, and pondered her next step. Her husband, Umar Kagimu, was not in the detention facility.

“It was January 21 at around 3pm when men in a drone picked him up from his work place,” she told The Independent in reference to a silver Toyota delivery van that has become the symbol of abductions of Ugandans perceived to support former presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu aka Bobi Wine and his party National Unity Platform (NUP).

The following day, she says, the men; some wearing military uniform and others in plain clothes descended on their home in Wakiso District, a few kilometers out of Kampala.

“They were about 30, searched our house, took his National ID, ATM card, computers and laptop, and drove away with him,” she said.

Since then Nassolo has been to the army offices in Mbuya, Makindye Barracks but she is yet to see her husband. This has been the trend for hundreds of families over the past one month.

The General Elections held on Jan. 14 saw President Yoweri Museveni declared winner in the presidential race with a 58 per cent vote margin but lost heavily to Bobi Wine in the central region where almost all ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) candidates in elective positions were routed- a development that has triggered paranoia among ruling party folk. Desperate to consolidate its power, the NRM government through its state agents has embarked on random abductions targeting supporters of Bobi Wine and NUP.

The felling of almost all government ministers including Vice President Edward Ssekandi, in the previous election is believed to have fed the creation of bogus intelligence reports that NUP supporters were planning to burn Kampala, reports that President Museveni seems to have believed. Hundreds of Bobi Wine supporters have been reportedly abducted, tortured and some killed.

Bobi Wine has repeatedly called for the release of his supporters who have been abducted by state agents over and over again.

On Feb. 10, the former presidential candidate visited Kitalya prison “to stand in solidarity with our comrades who have been incarcerated there for 43 days now”, he wrote on his Facebook page.

He added, “I looked at the thick walls of Kitalya and thought about the hundreds of NUP supporters incarcerated there for no crime whatsoever.”

Joel Senyonyi, the spokesperson for the NUP says the party lawyers are compiling a list of all those that have been kidnapped by state agents.

“35% of the people detained in Kitalya are NUP agents and supporters,” he told The Independent on Feb. 9.