THE WEEK: Medical equipment to be assessed for standards

The Independent January 20, 2019

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A team from General Electric, an American multinational that deals in among others healthcare equipment arrived  in the country on Jan.14 to conduct an assessment of the status of medical equipment in Regional Referral Hospitals, General Hospitals and Health centres.

This assessment will facilitate the preparation for feasible solutions in terms of funding and equipping the health facilities with some of the key equipment that are missing at these facilities.

Seven Regional Referral Hospitals – Fort Portal, Soroti, Entebbe, Mbale, Lira, Jinja and Gulu, 47 General Hospitals, 2 Health Center IIIs and 5 Health Center IVs have been earmarked for assessment that will mainly cover Imaging and Intensive Care departments.

They come in amidst increasing claims of misdiagnosis which at times medical workers blame on faulty equipment.

