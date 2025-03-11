The rise of African art biennales

As platforms changing global underrepresentation of African art

ART | AGENCIES | In recent years, African art biennales have emerged as pivotal platforms, propelling the continent’s artists onto the global stage. These biennial events not only showcase the rich diversity of African creativity but also challenge and redefine global art narratives.

Historically, African art was often underrepresented in mainstream art circles. However, the tide is turning. Biennales across Africa are creating spaces where artists can present their work to international audiences, fostering cross-cultural dialogues and collaborations. These events are instrumental in shifting perceptions and highlighting the continent’s artistic prowess.

In this digest, we will discuss the role of African art biennales and spotlight some major biennales that allow African artists to present their works to a global audience.

African art biennales act as cultural catalysts, promoting artistic interchange and conversation throughout the continent and beyond. These events give artists a platform to examine complicated subjects like identity, urbanisation, and colonialism’s legacy, challenging misconceptions and developing a better understanding of African art’s position in global cultural conversations.

Biennales aim to reframe Africa’s place in the contemporary art world by bringing together artists, curators, critics, and audiences from all over the world to appreciate the continent’s cultural achievements in a more nuanced way.

Spotlight on Some Major African Biennales

1. Dakar Biennale (Senegal)

Established in 1989, the Dakar Biennale (Dak’Art) is a cornerstone event that celebrates contemporary African art. It provides a platform for artists to explore themes pertinent to African experiences and the diaspora. The Biennale has been pivotal in elevating African art on the world stage.

2. International Biennale of Casablanca (Morocco)

This biennale has gained attention for featuring both local and international artists, contributing to the global discourse on African art. It serves as a meeting point for diverse artistic expressions, fostering a deeper understanding of Africa’s cultural landscape.

3. Bamako Encounters—African Photography Biennale (Mali)

The Bamako Encounters is Africa’s premier photography biennale, dedicated to contemporary African photography and lens-based art. The event provides a platform for emerging and established African photographers to showcase their work and redefine how the world sees Africa through imagery. It has played a pivotal role in promoting African visual storytelling globally.

4. Lubumbashi Biennale (Democratic Republic of Congo)

The Lubumbashi Biennale is a vital event in Central Africa, bringing together artists, filmmakers, and researchers to discuss contemporary issues affecting the continent. It has a strong emphasis on colonial history, memory, and decolonization.

5. Lagos Biennial (Nigeria)

Unlike many traditional biennales, the Lagos Biennial focuses on radical and experimental art forms. It provides a space for artists who challenge conventional narratives and explore themes like post-colonialism, migration, and urbanisation in Africa.

African art biennales are no longer just regional events—they are now major players in the global art scene. From photography in Bamako to radical installations in Lagos, these biennales provide platforms for African artists to tell their own stories and challenge global perceptions.

As more biennales emerge and gain international recognition, Africa’s art scene is set for an exciting and transformative future. Whether you’re an artist, collector, or enthusiast, these biennales offer a front-row seat to the evolution of African contemporary art.

****

Source: Art Index Africa