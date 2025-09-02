The Local Opens in Bugolobi: More than food, it’s belonging

Kampala, Uganda | LIFESTYLE | Your neighbourhood café, cocktail bar & restaurant just got a little closer. The Local, long loved in Kyanja for its hearty meals and soulful charm, has opened its doors in Bugolobi and it’s everything you hoped for, served with a little extra style.

The new space is a feast for the eyes before it ever reaches the plate. Warm wooden aesthetic finishes meet modern elegance, soft lighting dances across rustic textures, and every corner whispers “snap, sip, savour, and stay a while.”

And speaking of the menu, The Local Bugolobi has carried forward all the flavours that made its Kyanja home so memorable, now paired with fresh indulgences to match its new setting.

Think generous breakfasts that greet the day with a smile from hearty Katogo that pays homage to homegrown flavours, to sandwiches stacked with taste, roasts and ribs that feel like Sunday on a plate, and a creative twist on Uganda’s beloved rolex that feels right at home.

Whether you’re stopping by for a quick bite, sharing tacos with friends, or settling into a long evening with cocktails in hand, The Local serves up comfort with a side of adventure.

True to its mission, The Local is about more than food; it’s about belonging. A place that makes you feel seen, heard, and celebrated.

From morning coffee rituals to late-night conversations over craft cocktails, it turns neighbours into regulars and strangers into friends.

Bugolobi, the wait has brewed long enough. Your new neighbourhood café, cocktail bar & restaurant is here.