The Jopadhola mourn Kivejinja

Kivejinja

Tororo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT |  The Padhola Cultural Institution (TACI) has sent condolence messages to the Isabantu the Kyabazinga, the People of Busoga and President Yoweri Museveni following the death of 2nd Deputy Prime Minister Ali Kirunda Kivejinja.

“We share and stand in deep sorrow with His Excellency the President of Uganda, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, the Government of Uganda, Isabantu the Kyabazinga, the people of Busoga, the bereaved family and many friends and admirers of the deceased,” wrote the Jago (Prime Minister) Obbo Richard Josel.

He added that, “To the Jopadhola he was a mentor, a father in law, and wise counsellor. We will miss him dearly. May His Soul Rest in Eternal Peace.”

Long serving senior minister Kivejinja died at Mulago on Saturday, with the President revealing that he had succumbed to COVID-19.

Kivejinja was last in Tororo in August last year, where he represented President Yoweri Museveni at the 20th Coronation Anniversary of the Kwar Adhola, Moses Stephen Owor.

Kivejinja delivers President Yoweri Museveni’s message to HRH Kwar Adhola in August last year. COURTESY PHOTO

 

 

