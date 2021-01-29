THE INDEPENDENT: No 2021 election job for Supreme Court?

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.

COVER STORY

No 2021 election job for Supreme Court? Relevance of Uganda’s highest at stake

POLITICS

Museveni fails to win over urban youths: Research shows why he is running out of options

THE LAST WORD

The myth of Museveni’s rigging: Here is why if there was pre-ticking of ballots,

it had little influence on the final results

ANALYSIS

Climate Adaptation Summit 2021: Global leaders commit investments and partnerships on effects of climate change

ANALYSIS

35 years of President Museveni: How he has done what he has done and what the people have achieved

ANALYSIS

Migrating Uganda elephant herds puzzle conservationists: Why would the jumbos leave tranquil Queen Elizabeth Park for Congo’s volatile Virunga Park?

ELECTIONS

Uganda’s election: EU calls for probe into Uganda election violence, rigging

HEALTH

Interview with WHO: COVID-19 variants & vaccines

