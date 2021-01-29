THE INDEPENDENT: No 2021 election job for Supreme Court?

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.
COVER STORY
No 2021 election job for Supreme Court? Relevance of Uganda’s highest at stake
POLITICS
Museveni fails to win over urban youths: Research shows why he is running out of options
THE LAST WORD
The myth of Museveni’s rigging: Here is why if there was pre-ticking of ballots,
it had little influence on the final results
ANALYSIS
Climate Adaptation Summit 2021: Global leaders commit investments and partnerships on effects of climate change
ANALYSIS
35 years of President Museveni: How he has done what he has done and what the people have achieved
ANALYSIS
Migrating Uganda elephant herds puzzle conservationists: Why would the jumbos leave tranquil Queen Elizabeth Park for Congo’s volatile Virunga Park?
ELECTIONS
Uganda’s election: EU calls for probe into Uganda election violence, rigging
HEALTH
Interview with WHO: COVID-19 variants & vaccines
