Friday , January 29 2021
Lato Milk
Home / NEWS / THE INDEPENDENT: No 2021 election job for Supreme Court?
Nrm Image

THE INDEPENDENT: No 2021 election job for Supreme Court?

The Independent January 29, 2021 NEWS, The News Today Leave a comment

 

The top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT. Get your copy online (details bottom)

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.

COVER STORY
No 2021 election job for Supreme Court? Relevance of Uganda’s highest at stake

POLITICS
Museveni fails to win over urban youths: Research shows why he is running out of options

THE LAST WORD
The myth of Museveni’s rigging: Here is why if there was pre-ticking of ballots,
it had little influence on the final results

ANALYSIS
Climate Adaptation Summit 2021: Global leaders commit investments and partnerships on effects of climate change

ANALYSIS
35 years of President Museveni:  How he has done what he has done and what the people have achieved

ANALYSIS
Migrating Uganda elephant herds puzzle conservationists: Why would the jumbos leave tranquil Queen Elizabeth Park for Congo’s volatile Virunga Park?

ELECTIONS
Uganda’s election: EU calls for probe into Uganda election violence, rigging

HEALTH
Interview with WHO: COVID-19 variants & vaccines

YOU CAN READ LAST WEEK’S MAGAZINE HERE (click)

 

 

 

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved