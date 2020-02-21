THE INDEPENDENT: Museveni action on army shootings

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.

COVER STORY

Museveni action on shootings: Trigger happy Lt. Col Juma Seiko makes the UPDF the target

THE WEEK

In court: ISO Boss Bagyenda’s son gets 32 years for murder

THE LAST WORD

The passing of a legend: How the death of Peter Otai and the response of government of Uganda reflect our political maturity

NEW ANALYSIS

Kampala traffic gets big change: What next as city’s busiest street goes car-less, gets recreation parks?

BUSINESS

BATU a firm that rewards URA than its shareholders: Huge taxes will continue to water down dividends

COMMENT

General Muntu and revolution: Contrary to what Museveni claimed that a revolution occurred in Uganda in 1986, no such thing ever happened

HEALTH

New antibiotics discovered: It kills bacteria in a new way

MOTORING

Know your spark plugs: They differ in design, materials used, and the type of engine they are designed for

ARTS & CULTURE

Art on the cusp: Three Ugandan artists showcase at the Stellenbosch Triennales

