THE INDEPENDENT: Museveni action on army shootings

The Independent February 21, 2020 The News Today Leave a comment

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.

COVER STORY
Museveni action on shootings: Trigger happy Lt. Col Juma Seiko makes the UPDF the target

THE WEEK
In court: ISO Boss Bagyenda’s son gets 32 years for murder

THE LAST WORD
The passing of a legend: How the death of Peter Otai and the response of government of Uganda reflect our political maturity

NEW ANALYSIS
Kampala traffic gets big change: What next as city’s busiest street goes car-less, gets recreation parks?

BUSINESS
BATU a firm that rewards URA than its shareholders: Huge taxes will continue to water down dividends

COMMENT
General Muntu and revolution: Contrary to what Museveni claimed that a revolution occurred in Uganda in 1986, no such thing ever happened

HEALTH
New antibiotics discovered: It kills bacteria in a new way

MOTORING
Know your spark plugs: They differ in design, materials used, and the type of engine they are designed for

ARTS & CULTURE
Art on the cusp: Three Ugandan artists showcase at the Stellenbosch Triennales

