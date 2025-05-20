Why climate science conscious bible preachers are key in climate change battle

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | A Kenya-based theologian is suggesting that religious leaders around the world need to take interest climate Sciences if they are to reshape the climate discourse in places of worship.



Diphus Chemorion, a professor of the Old Testament says climate change is a topic of great concern because it has become the biggest danger to the earth today.



“It should be in church. It should be part of the concerns. Right now, there are churches that are doing so well. They already have projects on climate change. But there others that have not studied or conceptualized the problem” said Chemorion who doubles as Vice Chancellor at Pan Africa Christian University based in Kenya.



He observes that though it looks like a scientific concept, climate change appears in the bible but implicitly. “So when you read the bible, you will not find the word climate, weather or those scientific terms. But the concept is significantly implied” said Chemorion.



He was addressing seminarians, pastors and scientist at in-person and online seminar focusing on religion and science.



“Educating the consequences of climate change must take a participatory approach. Every Christian needs to be sensitized and be empowered with sufficient knowledge in order to take part in the global effort to find a solution” he urged.

Religious leaders, often viewed as moral guides, have the ability to reshape climate discourse within faith communities. Religious leaders shape the attitudes and beliefs of their congregations.



They are expected to vocalize their acceptance of human-made climate change, we believe they can correct widespread misperceptions, foster dialogue and encourage action in ways that secular authorities may struggle to achieve.



A research paper in the U.S. recently found that nearly 90% of U.S. Christian religious leaders believe in anthropogenic climate change, with most believing human activity is a major contributor. Scientists use the word “anthropogenic” in referring to environmental change caused or influenced by people, either directly or indirectly.



The survey found that while the overwhelming majority of Christian religious leaders accept the human-driven reality of climate change, nearly half have never mentioned climate change or humans’ role in it to their congregations. Further, only a quarter have spoken about it more than once or twice. The findings were published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.



It examined examined data collected in 2023 and 2024 from a nationwide survey of 1,600 religious leaders in the United States.



The sample included religious leaders from fundamentalist and evangelical churches, Baptists, Methodists, Black Protestants, Roman Catholic denominations and more — all recruited to match the proportions of churches across the country.



The survey assessed religious leaders’ beliefs about climate change and whether they discuss climate change with their congregations.



According to Professor Diphus Chemorion , most of the conversations about climate change have not gone where people are.



Critically, when it comes to climate change, faith communities are often seen as divided. There is an assumption that religious conservatism and climate skepticism go hand in hand.



This assumption is based on religious beliefs such as that the Earth was created by God and therefore humans cannot and should not alter it, along with rejection of climate science and diminished concern about climate change.



In Kenya, it is was reported that some pastors have told their congregants that events like severe floods or drought are punishments from God.



Professor Chemorion observes that the greatest impediment to propagating the rights message about climate change is the language.



“As biblical scholar, there is no doubt in my mind that God created the whole universe and speaks about it. And climate features there. But we who facilitate the uptake of God’s word need to go a notch higher in unpacking not only climate change but other concepts that are related to climate change”



What is so difficult for pastors to explicate climate change?



Professor Chemorion said many pastors don’t have the correct understanding of the universe. “I think they are ready to engage but all they know is just plant trees. But not so much beyond that. Even the question why plant trees. What is happening in this world is not clearly explained”



Dr. Joshua Rutere, a lecturer in the School of Theology at PAC University said in the bible God mad the heavens and the earth. He said while God is in charge, he delegates authority to mankind.



Rutere said the bible contains and alludes to history as well as science.



“But any attempt to argue for the bible as scientific book with definitely hit a pothole because it not necessarily written as a historical book, and neither was it written as a scientific text. But there are allusions,” said Rutere, who also has background in Geography.



He said a lot of Jesus’ parables are very engaging agriculturally and environmentally.

