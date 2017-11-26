Texting tip you can’t miss

Kampala. Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Here’s why you should never end your text messages with a full stop. That answers one of the manners questions of the modern age: should you punctuate texts ‘properly’ or be free and easy and pepper them with emoji?

In a piece of bad news for grammar pedants, it turns out that ‘proper’ punctuation can make people think badly of you (at least when it comes to full stops).

Researchers at Binghampton University found that texts which end with a full stop are perceived as ‘less sincere’ than those which don’t.

When people replied ‘OK’, ‘Sure’, ‘Yeah’ with a full stop, it was seen as less sincere, their 2015 research paper found.