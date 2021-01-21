Ten held over Makindye, Makerere voter bribery and rigging

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least 10 people spent the night in police custody for alleged involvement in bribery and rigging in the ended Wednesday local government elections in Kampala district.

The Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango said even though the election was generally calm and peaceful, police was forced to use teargas in instances and arrested 10 suspects who were involved in election malpractice in different parts of Kampala.

Suspects detained at Katwe police have been identified as Jaruwengo, Juma Rhamudan, Bright Lubega, and two only identified as Julius and lusiba. Police reports show that these went to vote at Maddirisa Kasaawe polling station in disguise with forged Katwe-Kinyoro resident voter slips.

Patrick Onyango said their anomalies were detected by the polling officials and polling agents who had them immediately arrested. They were handed over to the Katwe-Kibuye officer in charge investigations department and later they transferred to Katwe police division.

Another group of five suspects were arrested in the Makerere fracas where police used tear gas and live bullets to contain the chaos at DAG Hall polling station in Makerere University that broke out following claims of vote-rigging and voter bribery.

Trouble started after the supporters of Doreen Nyanjura, the FDC candidate for the Makerere University LC V woman councilor’s seat and those of independent Bashir Kamuga accused those of their NRM rival Juliet Mugisha and Godwin Beinomugisha of pre-ticking ballots and buying off voters.

Police used teargas to reinforce the security at the polling station and break up the clashes between the supporters of the rival camp. Five suspects who were allegedly fueling the clashes were arrested but police have not revealed their particulars.

They are also currently detained at Wandegeya police station on charges of voter bribery and unauthorized voting.”Their statements are being recorded,” said Onyango. “Their files will be submitted to State Attorney for perusal and legal advice.”

URN