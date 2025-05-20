TEJU: Soroti fruit factory finally starts processing local mangoes, buying at sh300 a kilogram

The factory’s chief executive officer, revealed that they plan to invest sh45 million in purchasing local mangoes, with each kilogram priced at sh300

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Soroti Fruit Processing Factory has taken a significant step by purchasing and processing local mangoes from farmers in the Teso Sub-region for the very first time.

This season, the factory plans to buy and process a total of 150 tons (150,000 kilograms) of mangoes. In just one week, it has already acquired 50 tonnes (50,000 kilograms).

Since its inauguration by President Yoweri Museveni on April 13, 2019, the factory—located in Soroti City East—has primarily focused on processing different varieties of oranges, including hamlin, valencia, and washington Navel.

Julius Martin Ekomu, the factory’s chief executive officer, revealed that they plan to invest sh45 million in purchasing local mangoes, with each kilogram priced at sh300. However, he noted a challenge, that some farmers are struggling to supply the expected quantities due to sourcing difficulties.

Ekomu added that once the testing phase is completed, the factory intends to scale up purchases to benefit the local community and sustain operations.

Lawrence Emoit, a representative from the Teso Tropical Fruit Cooperative Union (TEFCU), which supplies fruits to the factory, said the union delivered 10 tons of mangoes last week and is currently processing a final shipment of another 10 tons.

Emoit explained that local mangoes begin ripening in April, and by May, most are fully ripe. The factory only accepts raw, mature mangoes for processing. He also highlighted the supply chain cost breakdown:

Suppliers typically buy mangoes at UGX 150 per kilogram and sell them to the factory at UGX 300, which helps cover transport, packaging, and labor expenses. The factory’s decision to process local mangoes has sparked excitement and optimism among farmers in the Teso sub-region, many of whom have long awaited such an opportunity.

Simon Obwolo, a farmer from Amotor Village in Dakabela Parish, Arapai Sub-county, Soroti District, shared that he sold 1,425 kilograms of mangoes harvested from just three trees, earning UGX 213,700—his first significant income from mangoes.

He expressed frustration over black ants that have made harvesting difficult and called for urgent support: “I could have earned more, but pesky black ants have been preventing us from harvesting all our mangoes. We urgently need assistance to deal with this issue, as many farmers are facing the same problem,” he stated.

Obwolo said the earnings would help pay school fees and cover other basic needs.

Geofrey Esebu, a resident of the same village, welcomed the move by the factory, saying it would reduce post-harvest losses of local mangoes. He sold more than 14 bags and pledged to guard his mangoes more closely: “I won’t let people take my local mangoes away, but I’m fine with them picking just a few to enjoy,” Esebu stated. The construction of the fruit factory began in April 2015 after several delays, with test runs on the production lines starting in May 2018.

The Soroti Fruit Factory can process six tons of oranges and mangoes per hour, producing a refreshing line of beverages under the Teso Juice (TEJU) brand. TEJU is available in three flavors: Teju Orange Juice, Teju Mango Juice, and Teju Fruit Blend—all made from 100% natural fruit concentrates.

The mango juice is a tropical delight made from purée sourced from local varieties such as Alphonso, Tommy Atkins, Apple, Kakule, Zillet, and Boribo, offering a rich and fruity taste.

Soroti Fruits Limited is part of a broader government initiative to promote value addition in agriculture by investing in fruit processing, intending to boost industrial growth, increasing household incomes, and expanding Uganda’s export base. Located in the Arapai Industrial Park, Soroti City East Division, the factory is approximately 299 kilometers (186 miles) northeast of Kampala, Uganda’s capital.

