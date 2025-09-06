TECNO launches Spark 40 Series, warns against counterfeits

Kampala, Uganda | Patricia Akankwatsa | Smartphone maker Tecno has unveiled its latest Spark 40 Series in Uganda, introducing the Spark 40 Pro Plus, Spark 40 Pro, and the ultra-thin Tecno Slim, as the brand pushes to cement its foothold in Africa’s mid-range smartphone market.

The launch was led by Tecno Product Consultant Bruce Dickson, who highlighted the devices’ slim design and powerful features.

“The Tecno Slim is one of the slimmest devices in the world at just 5.9893mm,” Dickson said.

“It comes with a Helio G200 processor, 30W wireless charging, and 45W wired charging. If you want quick power, the Spark 40 Series gives you exactly that.”

The series also features AMOLED displays with 1.5K resolution, and Tecno says it has maintained its edge in battery performance, photography, and AI-powered functions.

Alongside the launch, Tecno sounded the alarm over counterfeit handsets on the Ugandan market. Dickson cautioned buyers to avoid suspiciously low-priced offers.

“If someone is selling the Spark 40 Pro Plus at 450,000 shillings, that’s a fake. The official retail price is 799,000 shillings, while the Spark 40 Pro is 699,000 shillings,” he said. “Cheap will always mean counterfeit. Buy authentic, buy from authorized Tecno dealers.”

He admitted that counterfeits affect Tecno’s business but stressed they hurt customers more by offering inferior quality.

Tecno Brand Manager Timmy Shen said the Spark 40 Series has already proven popular in Uganda, thanks to its sleek design and functionality.

“This model is a big success here. It is more than just a device it is about style, creativity, and expression,” Shen said.

“That is why the Spark Series continues to resonate with the new generation.”

Tecno has partnered with Google, Airtel, and Jumia to strengthen distribution and ensure authenticity.

With the Spark 40 Series, Tecno hopes to expand its appeal among Uganda’s growing base of young smartphone users by offering devices that blend slimness, speed,