TECNO Camon 40 Series: AI takes center stage

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Tech enthusiasts and industry leaders gathered at Arena Mall for the highly anticipated launch of TECNO Mobile’s Camon 40 series. This latest innovation sets a new benchmark for smartphone photography and AI, featuring a cutting-edge camera, water resistance, and intelligent features designed to elevate daily life.

The Camon 40 series is being hailed as one of the best photography smartphones on the market.

With its Flash Snap feature, users can capture stunning images with just a single click, ensuring that every moment is preserved in perfect detail.

“Our customers should be excited because the Camon 40 allows you to capture every moment effortlessly,” said Bruce Dickson, TECNO Product Consultant, during the launch event on Mar 20.

“Whether it’s a sunny day or a rainy afternoon, the Camon 40’s water-resistant and waterproof design ensures that you can use your device without worry.”

The Camon 40 series is not just about photography; it also incorporates advanced AI technology to simplify everyday tasks and boost productivity.

“Artificial intelligence is the talk of the town, and the Camon 40 is here to make life easier,” Dickson explained.

“For instance, if you need to write a professional email or create a business proposal, the TECNO AI assistant can help you craft the perfect message with just a click of a button. It’s not just about improving professionalism—it’s about unleashing your creativity.”

The AI features extend beyond business applications, offering users tools to enhance their personal and creative endeavours. From summarizing lengthy documents to generating creative content, the Camon 40’s AI capabilities are designed to cater to a wide range of user needs.

The launch of the Camon 40 series also marked a significant milestone in TECNO’s partnership with MTN Uganda, a collaboration aimed at accelerating digital inclusion and data adoption across the country.

“Every milestone, such as the launch of the Camon 40, makes a lot of sense to us,” said Ivan Mugambe, Devices Manager at MTN Uganda.

“This smartphone is going to enhance the lives of the common Ugandan, enabling better business transactions, improved education, and greater access to digital platforms.”

MTN’s extensive distribution network, which includes over 200 direct shops and more than 4,000 distributor outlets, ensures that the Camon 40 series will be accessible to customers across Uganda, even in remote areas.

“With TECNO’s shops added to our network, we’re looking at over 10,000 points of sale where customers can access the best possible smartphone options,” Mugambe added

To celebrate the launch, TECNO is offering customers who purchase the Camon 40 series a chance to win discounts on other AI-powered devices and accessories, such as earbuds and smartwatches.

“This is an amazing opportunity for our customers to not only experience the best in smartphone technology but also to expand their tech ecosystem with other TECNO products,” Dickson said.