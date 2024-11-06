Teams to observe minute of silence for Ugandan referee who died on duty

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | All clubs in the Star Times Uganda Premier League have been directed to observe a moment of silence across fixtures in tribute to referee Peter Kabugo.

The UPL Secretariat announced that the minute of silence will be observed at the start of each game, beginning with the National Enterprises Corporation (NEC) FC vs. Uganda Police FC match. This gesture will allow players, officials, and fans to honour Kabugo.

“Uganda Premier League were deeply saddened by the passing of Peter Kabugo who was the 2nd assistant referee during the SC Villa Vs UPDF FC match that was played on Friday 1st November 2024,” reads part of UPL’s statement.

“Accordingly, the SUPL will observe a minute of silence to commence on the referee’s whistle at all match-Day 8 fixtures in memory of the late Peter Kabugo,” reads another part of the statement

Kabugo collapsed on the field during a Premier League match between SC Villa and UPDF at Wankulukuku Stadium, where he was serving as the second assistant referee. The incident occurred in the 73rd minute, moments after SC Villa’s Charles Lwanga scored the team’s fifth goal.

But, as players returned to the field after celebrating, fans noticed Kabugo lying motionless on the far side of the pitch. Spectators quickly signalled for help, prompting players and officials to rush to his aid.

The match was briefly halted as Kabugo was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital. In his absence, fourth official Joshua Duula stepped in, allowing the game to resume.

Kabugo died before reaching the Bismillah hospital in Kitebi where he was being rushed to get medical attention. He was buried on Sunday.