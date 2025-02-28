Tayebwa elected president of ACP States Joint Parliamentary Assembly

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa, has been elected President of the Organisation of Africa, Caribbean and Pacific States Parliamentary Assembly.

His election, seconded by the Parliament of Uganda, marks a significant diplomatic achievement for Uganda.

Tayebwa now automatically assumes the role of Co-chair of the Organisation of Africa, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS)-European Union (EU) Joint Parliamentary Assembly (JPA), which convenes alternately in an ACP and an EU country under democratic principles.

His election was announced by the Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, expressing gratitude to the organization for endorsing Uganda’s nomination.

“This is a vote of confidence in the Parliament of Uganda. We are grateful that our nomination was accepted, and we congratulate the Deputy Speaker on this special achievement,” Among stated.

She also extended appreciation to President Yoweri Museveni for his role in ensuring Uganda’s continued engagement in international affairs.

Tayebwa’s election positions Uganda at the helm of an influential multilateral body that brings together 79 countries from Africa, the Caribbean, and the Pacific. He also serves as the First Vice-Chairperson of the Commonwealth Speakers and Presiding Officers Conference.

The Leader of the Opposition, Joel Ssenyonyi, congratulated the Deputy Speaker, acknowledging Uganda’s growing international influence.

“This is a big achievement for our Parliament, and we send our congratulations to the Right Honourable Deputy Speaker,” he said.

Lawrence Biyika, the Ora County MP, highlighted the significance of Tayebwa’s new role, noting that the ACP Organisation of Africa, Caribbean and Pacific States consists of 48 African nations, 16 Caribbean states, and 15 Pacific countries, many of which were former colonies of European powers. He called on European nations to support ACP countries through infrastructure funding, fair trade terms, and mobility agreements.

“Favourable terms of trade will be very important for these ACP countries to trade with the northerners so that instead of getting high-interest loans, we shall now trade with these partners. The European powers should be able to put a basket fund for infrastructure development in Africa,” he said.

Charles Onen, the Laroo-Pece Division MP, also lauded the achievement, urging the new ACP President to use his position to uphold Uganda’s values and traditions in international engagements.

Tayebwa’s appointment is expected to strengthen Uganda’s diplomatic standing and contribute to the ACP Organisation of Africa, Caribbean and Pacific States Assembly’s mission of fostering cooperation and development among member states.

