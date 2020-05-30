Taxi operators seek inclusion in transport sector revamp

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kampala Operational Taxi Stages Association (KOSTA) have asked to be included in all plans to develop transport in the city.

The Association, formerly (UTODA) comprising of taxi drivers, owners and conductors on Friday appeared before the Parliament committee on National Economy where they said they were being mistreated in general and not considered in the development of the transport sector.

Appearing before the committee which is scrutinizing the effects of the lockdown on businesses, Rashid Ssekindi Mugenyi the Chairperson of the Association said the introduction of the Tondeka metro buses without their input is a bad sign for the taxi business.

Ssekindi says that they are not opposed to the development but 60,000 people benefiting through taxis could lose employment if government doesn’t handle the matter well.

He says they want the bus project to include them who have been operating taxis in Kampala for the past 30 years.

He says they need to be involved in any decision to be taken is in line with their business. Ssekindi says that government should think through their development as taxis have already been affected by the lockdown.

He says they will have to deal with the reduction in the number of passengers to observe social distancing and hygiene guidelines but the major issue now is that of their loans which are not being serviced.

As they ponder return, the taxi drivers say they are discussing possibilities of having temperature guns, sanitizers and also continue with having water and soap at every stage.

Syda Bbumba the committee chairperson asked the taxi operators not to oppose the buses but join them and think out of the box. He says the issue now is that Kampala is changing.

Government tagged opening of public transport to supply of face masks to all Ugandans.

Government is currently redeveloping the old taxi park and also is in the process of reviving the transport industry through the introduction of bus services but also assigning colors and numbering taxis according to the routes they ply. Government is also planning to create free zones where boda boda are not expected to operate.

URN