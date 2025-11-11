Tanzanian ICT commission in Uganda for 3-day benchmarking tour

NITA-U hosts delegation from the Tanzania ICT Commission

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Tanzanian Information and Communication Technologies Commission (ICTC) has started a three day benchmarking tour to Uganda that will see the two countries share knowledge on data protection, ICT regulation, cyberspace crime and computer emergency response.

The delegation from the Tanzanian ICT Commission that includes Eng. Sadath Kalolo, Director of Professional Services and Williard Kalulu, will undertake a comprehensive tour of Uganda’s key ICT infrastructure.

Officials at The National Information Technology Authority – Uganda (NITA-U) who are the hosts, said the high-level visit will run from 11th – 13th November 2025 and underscores the strong collaboration and knowledge exchange aimed at strengthening ICT capabilities within East Africa.

Caroline Mugisha, Director Regulation and Legal Services at NITA-U welcomed the delegation and emphasized the need for enhanced collaboration between peer authorities within the EAC as they deliver on their respective mandates.

“This benchmarking visit by the ICTC is a testament to our shared commitment to improving regional ICT capabilities,” she said.

Among the activities of the benchmarking visit, the delegation will tour the National Data Center, which plays a critical role in Uganda’s data management and digital infrastructure, as well as the National Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT), which is essential in safeguarding national cyberspace against threats and cybercrime.

The visitors will also participate in an interactive training session focusing on best practices in ICT regulation, cybersecurity, and data protection.

In addition, the delegation will visit the Information Access Centre, an initiative designed to promote transparency, digital literacy, and citizen engagement, and will engage with the Personal Data Protection Office (PDPO), gaining insights into Uganda’s pioneering efforts in data privacy and protection.

Speaking on behalf of the ICTC delegation, Eng. Sadath Kalolo highlighted how Uganda’s approach to data protection and ICT regulation is truly commendable and expressed interest in learning how these strategies can be adapted and implemented to enhance Tanzania’s digital infrastructure.

“Collaboration and exchange of knowledge are an important step towards strengthening our regional digital ecosystem. By working together, we are building a foundation for innovation and growth that will benefit our communities and economies. This visit marks a significant milestone in fostering a deeper collaboration,” he said.

Arnold Mangeni, Director of Information Security at NITA-U highlighted that as cyber threats are becoming increasingly sophisticated, commitment to robust information security systems is paramount.

“Our role as IT regulators is not only to secure data but to create a culture of cybersecurity that enables safe digital transformation and we are pleased to share our insights and learn from Tanzania’s experiences as well,” he said.

“At NITA-U, we believe that such initiatives are vital in fostering regional cooperation, driving innovation, and accelerating ICT-driven development across the East African Community, as well as reinforcing Uganda’s reputation as a regional leader in ICT development and regulation. The visit will serve as a benchmark for the visiting delegates, allowing them to learn from Uganda’s experiences and best practices in ICT policy implementation, digital infrastructure development, and regulatory frameworks.”