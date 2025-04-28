Tanqueray toasts to Kampala’s stylish at Rise N Brunch

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The better part of Sunday was spent with the unusual choir of the sound of clinking glasses, laughter and sing-alongs as Tanqueray transformed the Mestil Hotel into a sophisticated and stylish affair in the 3rd edition of Rise & Brunch in Kampala. Under the day’s chic shade, the Mestil terrace came alive as a diverse host of socialites, creatives and party enthusiasts turned out in numbers for the day.

It was an oasis of chill vibes and high energy as guests indulged in free-flowing Tanqueray cocktails, perfectly paired with a curated brunch menu that elevated the senses for a nostalgic yet fresh experience.

From the event, Tanqueray’s Brand Manager, Evelyn Nansikombi said, “Our involvement in Rise & Brunch is to refine and redefine what a Sunday in Kampala can be. We are here for such lifestyle moments blending sophistication, connection and pure enjoyment that perfectly match the guests and experience here today.”

The musical journey kicked off with Selector Jay’s mellow meal-time music to ease the crowd into brunch-time bliss. He was followed by Rwanda’s DJ Fiston, Kenya’s DJ Incredible and Kampala’s DJ Wil and Ssese, who kept elevating the tempo with crowd-pleasing hits that turned the event into a proper retro karaoke haven.

The Brunch lifestyle was in full effect in the crowd filled with fashionable ladies and fresh-looking gents who brought their A-game for a style-spectacle of an event, as every sip and every song brought people together.

With the success of this edition, Rise & Brunch continues to solidify its place as Kampala’s premier social brunch experience, blending good music, great company and exceptional drinks.