Tanqueray sets holiday season with exclusive gift hampers in partnership with Luxury Gift Hampers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Tanqueray has set the holiday season with exclusive gift hampers in partnership with Luxury gift hampers designed to enhance celebrations. Known for its exquisite taste and classic appeal, Tanqueray is the perfect gift for those who value sophistication and quality.

The gift hampers are in a special curated Tanqueray gift box and in the box is a bottle of Tanqueray Gin alongside an assortment of festive essentials such as cocktail mixers, glassware, and recipe guides to inspire creative drink-making at home and in their comfort.

Simon Lapyem, the Uganda Breweries Innovations Manager stated that the best way to welcome the holiday season is through gifting and creating meaningful moments.

“The Holiday season is here and we can all agree that it is a time for connection, celebration, and generosity. With Tanqueray’s gift hampers, we are providing an experience that goes beyond just a bottle. These hampers inspire creativity, elegance, and shared moments with loved ones,” Lapyem noted.

The hampers are part of Tanqueray’s broader vision to enhance lifestyle experiences while promoting the art of responsible drinking. As customers indulge in the festive spirit, Tanqueray encourages them to do so responsibly, ensuring the holiday season remains joyful and safe for all.

Tanqueray gift hampers are now available at the Luxury Gift Hampers store. Make this Christmas unforgettable with a touch of Tanqueray magic.