DAY 2: Gaita and Deco clearly on a mission, Thembo and Tumusiime top amateurs

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT & UGU MEDIA | Herman Deco Mutebi and Rodell Gaita Tadeo are playing like two men on a mission. They share halfway leadership of the Pearl of Africa Golf Series after their rounds of 69 and 68 respectively propelled them into a 36-hole lead of five-under 137 on Thursday. Deco birdied holes 11, 12 before turning on the screw with a glorious eagle on the short par-4 13th. In the same stretch of holes, Gaita carded birdies.

Both Deco and Gaita started their rounds in slow fashion. Deco was two-over on the day through four after a double-bogey on the stroke index 1 no.4 while Gaita started his round with a bogey. “The fact is that I have told myself: ‘play to enjoy’,” Deco observed afterwards. “It is a mentality that is working for me and I want to carry it into the third day,” the soft-spoken Entebbe-based golfer added.

Gaita meanwhile wants to keep his head in the zone.

“I want to create more chances for myself,” he noted. “I want to keep calm and level-headed going into the third day” Chasing them will be the pair of David Kamulindwa and Abraham Ainamani who played identical rounds of 72. Kamulindwa is three shots off the pace while Ainamani is five. Bulhan Matovu, Silver Opio and Davis Kato are locked at six-strokes adrift.

However, Deo Akope and Ronald Otile were two of the biggest names to miss the cut yesterday. The mark was at +8 and the celebrated pair finished at +10 along with Peter Sendaula. Herman Mutawe, Emma Ogwang and Richard Baguma, all made it through, but only just. They attained the cut by finishing at +8.

In the gross amateurs, Friday’s final day promises to be a thrilling spectacle with Michael Tumusiime teeing in the final group with his protegee Elton Thembo and Samuel Bazaale. Tumusiime eagled the final hole to go a stroke behind Thembo who birdied it.

Joseph Reagan Akena is just three strokes off the lead and can’t be discounted by any means. Joseph Cwinya-ai meanwhile restored respect to his name with an impressive score of 68, which was the day’s best round in the amateurs. He had started with a 78 on Wednesday which effectively ended his hopes of emerging as champion of Entebbe POA leg. He can however thrust his name into the money brackets of the competition, and no one can doubt his ability to pull it off. The pros are playing for a Shs20m kitty while the amateurs will share Shs5m.

Sponsors of the Pearl of Africa Series include Home Bliss Fort Portal, Uganda Golf Union, NBS Sport, Aquafina, Vivo Energy, MTN, Entebbe Golf Club and Mighty Rides. The third and final Pearl of Africa Golf series leg of the year will be held in Lugazi in July.

On Saturday, there will be a subsidiary round for men and women at the par-71 golf club.

LEADERBOARD THURDAY

***

POS NAME R1 R2 TOTAL TTP T1 HERMAN D. MUTEBI 68 69 137 -5 T1 GAITA RODELL TADEO 69 68 137 -5 3 DAVID KAMULINDWA 68 72 140 -2 4 ABRAHAM AINAMANI 70 72 142 0 T5 BULHAN MATOVU 72 71 143 + 1 T5 SILVER OPIO 72 71 143 + 1 T5 DAVIS KATO 70 73 143 + 1 8 SAIDI MAWA 76 68 144 + 2 T9 GRACE KASANGO 72 73 145 + 3 T9 ADOLF MUHUMUZA 72 73 145 + 3 T9 OPIO ONITO 76 69 145 + 3 12 IRENE NAKALEMBE 73 73 146 + 4 13 PHILIP KASOZI 72 75 147 + 5 14 CANARY KABISE 72 76 148 + 6 T15 JAMES KOTO 75 74 149 + 7 T15 RONALD BUKENYA 73 76 149 + 7 T15 ASHRAF BAGALANA 74 75 149 + 7 T18 HERMAN MUTAAWE 74 76 150 + 8 T18 EMMA OGWANG 75 75 150 + 8 T18 RICHARD BAGUMA 75 75 150 + 8 MISSED CUT T21 DEO AKOPE 73 79 152 + 10 T21 RONALD OTILE 71 81 152 + 10 T21 PETER SENDAULA 75 77 152 + 10 24 BRIAN MWESIGWA 82 71 153 + 11 T25 FRED WANZALA 77 77 154 + 12 T25 SAMUEL OWEN KATO 77 77 154 + 12 T25 HUSSEIN BAGALANA 74 80 154 + 12 28 VINCENT BYAMUKAMA 76 80 156 + 14 29 TOM JINGO 80 78 158 + 16 T30 LAWRENCE MUHENDA 81 78 159 + 17 T30 GERALD KABUYE 83 76 159 + 17 32 EVAH MAGALA 84 77 161 + 19 33 ROBERT HAPPY 82 80 162 + 20

POS NAME R1 R2 TOTAL TTP NR HENRY LUJJA 81 WD BECCA MWANJA 80 NS MACKIE NASSER 84

*****

FRIDAY DRAW

TIME NAME TIME NAME 08:00 1 RICHARD BAGUMA 09:20 1 SAMUEL NTUMWA 2 EMMA OGWANG 2 RICHARD RUGUMAYO 3 AARON ECEL 08:10 1 HERMAN MUTAAWE 09:30 1 JAMES J. OKEMA 2 ASHRAF BAGALANA 2 SAIDI KIRARIRA 3 RONALD BUKENYA 3 JANET KABAYONGA 08:20 1 JAMES KOTO 09:40 1 EMMANUEL LWANGA 2 CANARY KABISE 2 EDWIN BAGUMA 3 PHILLIP KASOZI 3 JOSEPH BAGABO 08:30 1 OPIO ONITO 09:50 1 ANGELO EDRINE WASIKE 2 ADOLF MUHUMUZA 2 IVAN NALIMA 3 IRENE NAKALEMBE 3 NERIMAH SHAMINA 08:40 1 GRACE KASANGO 10:00 1 ROBERT MABANO 2 SAIDI MAWA 2 BRUCE AIJUKA 3 DAVIS KATO 3 HARSSHITHA LOGANATHAN 08:50 1 SILVER OPIO 10:10 1 MICHAEL BUSINGE 2 BULHAN MATOVU 2 ABDUL KAKEETO 3 ABRAHAM AINAMANI 3 RESTY NALUTAAYA 09:00 1 DAVID KAMULINDWA 10:20 1 PETER KISEMBO 2 RODELL TADEO GAITA 2 PATRICK NDASE 3 HERMAN D. MUTEBI 3 ROBERT MUGABE 09:10 1 WALTER TUKAHIRWA 10:30 1 CHARLES JJUNJU 2 JOYCE KISEMBO 2 GILBERT KIIZA 3 HARRIET KITAKA 3 PATRICK OKOTH

TIME NAME TIME NAME 10:40 1 WYCKLYF MARXMAN 11:50 1 BRIAN MUGISHA 2 PAUL HABYARIMANA 2 PATRICK MUBIRU 3 MARTHA BABIRYE 3 IBRAHIM BAGALANA 10:50 1 TONY KISADHA 12:00 1 GODFREY KAMBALE 2 LAWRENCE WALAKIRA 2 EDGAR MUZAHURA 3 GLORIA MBAGUTA 3 TITUS OKWONG 11:00 1 IGNATIOUS TWESIGYE 12:10 1 ROGERS EYOYO 2 BRIAN MUGABE 2 MORRIS ASHABA 3 LILLIAN KOOWE 3 ANDREW SSEKIBEJJA 11:10 1 JUMA ABITI 12:20 1 SANDE LULET 2 PIUS OCHIENG 2 SHASHANK S. GADRE 3 JOSEPH KOWA NGOBI 3 JOSEPH CWINYAAI 11:20 1 CHARLES L. MULYANGA 12:30 1 PETER TUMUSIIME 2 GILBERT ASIIMWE 2 JOSEPH KASOZI 3 MERON KYOMUGISHA 3 JOSEPH REAGAN AKENA 11:30 1 ISAAC HOLLY OGWAL 12:40 1 SAMUEL BAZAALE 2 ABDALLAH KAKOOZA 2 MICHAEL TUMUSIIME 3 PEACE KABASWEKA 3 ELTON THEMBO 11:40 1 IVAN J. SEKULIMA 2 JOSHUA SSENABULYA 3 PHILLIP KASANGO