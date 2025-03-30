Back To Our Roots: The African Film Forum 2025 Champions Authentic African Storytelling

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The iKON Awards hosted the African Film Forum at the Reach A Hand Headquarters in Lungujja March 28th, bringing together budding filmmakers and industry leaders like Ramsey Nouah, Joy Odiette, Kanayo O Kanayo, Patience Ozokwor to discuss how the industry in African countries can ensure that they tell their stories authentically.

The African Film Forum is a pre-engagement by the Ikon Awards towards the Award night held annually to bring together filmmakers, both seasoned and upcoming, to engage in thought-provoking discussions about African cinema. This year, guided by the theme of the iKON Awards, Back To Our Roots, the discussions, led by Ramsey Nouah, Karen Hasahya, Joy Odiette, Kanayo O Kanayo, Patience Ozokwor, Rita Ngenzi and Chris Odeh revolved around authentic storytelling, representation, and the importance of preserving African languages in film.

Ramsey Nouah capitalized on the importance of leaning into personal experiences when crafting narratives.

“Rather than trying to tell someone else’s story, focus on sharing your own. I want to hear the stories of Africans, Australians, Jamaicans, and others from their own perspectives. Let’s celebrate the diversity of human experiences and empower each other to share our authentic stories,” he said. In light of this Patience Ozokwor highlighted that a director should trust you for a role based on personal and cultural experiences.

Nouah went on to challenge the notion of cultural appropriation in storytelling, saying, “It would be unusual for a young African filmmaker to dream of telling Chinese stories exclusively, it’s like singing off-key; something feels out of place.”

He emphasized that authentic stories are deeply tied to one’s heritage, background, and lived experiences, making them all the more powerful and resonant.

“As the iKON Awards, we believe that Africa’s rich storytelling potential is undeniable, there is still a need for the right infrastructure and political stability to truly bring those stories to the global stage,” on official said.

Joy Odiette also talked about this when she said, “Africa’s film industry faces a multitude of challenges, from navigating complex political landscapes to bridging technical skill gaps. These hurdles hinder our ability to effectively monetize our content”.

Kanayo O Kanayo exposed the secret behind Nollywood’s success that is the fact that they tell their stories in their accent. Emmanuel Amimo seconded this view, stating, “telling our stories in our own accent is not just about language, it’s about preserving our heritage and forging an authentic connection with our audience. Our authenticity is our greatest asset”.

Chris Odeh was all about analyzing the impact of last year’s film forum. He posed a question to the audience, “How did the 2024 African Forum for those who attended impact you?” Isa Masadde Yosuf said that he applied what he learnt from last year’s forum and now he has been nominated again in the 2025 iKON Awards for his role in Soccer Heart.

“The insights shared during the forum reaffirm that by staying true to our roots, by speaking in our own accent and telling our own stories, we can reshape the narrative of African cinema for future generations,” the organisers said, adding that “the iKON Awards continue to champion this movement, promising to foster an environment where authenticity, diversity, and innovation in African film are celebrated and elevated.”

The next African Film Forum will happen towards the iKON Awards 2026.