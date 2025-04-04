NEMA: Fish feeding on plastic waste in polluted Ugandan lakes

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Poor disposal of plastic waste is causing fish to feed on plastic, this is according to a study conducted by the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA).

Water bodies of Lake Victoria, Kyoga, Albert and Edward are known as the main source of fish in Uganda. Fish from Uganda are also exported to countries like Rwanda and the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo. However, Wilbert Ikilai, the Manager in charge of Education and Advocacy at NEMA, says that the quality of fish in the country is at stake after research that was conducted last year proved that some fish feed on plastics.

Without revealing the water body where research was conducted, Ikalai explains that the research also proved that human beings also consume the fish that feed on plastics, putting the health of people who consume fish at risk of contracting diseases.

Ikilai attributes the problem to the poor disposal of plastics. He says that poor disposal has also created other negative environmental impacts like clogging of Lakes, Rivers and drainage systems, water contamination and floods.

He adds that NEMA has embarked on massive public sensitization about proper plastic disposal.

Kabale district will host World Environment Day in June, under the theme “United against Plastic Pollution”, focusing on raising global awareness and encouraging action for the environment. The theme calls on all sectors, policymakers, manufacturers, and local communities to unite and take collective action against plastic pollution.

