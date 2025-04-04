OIL AND GAS: 100 Ugandan students off for international training courtesy of TotalEnergies

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | One hundred young Ugandans will soon start advanced studies in Oil and Gas operations and maintenance in France, Malaysia, and Oman in preparation for their future deployment on the Tilenga project .

This group, that will be key in the production phase of the project, represents the initial cohort from a total of 200 trainees selected through the Tilenga Academy Massive Open Online Course conducted in 2022.

This transformative journey began in April 2024 with initial training for the students at Uganda Petroleum Institute Kigumba (UPIK). The 2.5-year program included theoretical and practical training in Oil and Gas Production, Maintenance, and Health, Safety, and Environment, conducted by UPIK and Dietsmann, the Maintenance, Operations and Execution Contractor.

After successfully completing the first phase of training, the students are being sent to France, Malaysia and Oman to acquire additional training and international certification in Production, Electrical, Mechanical, Production and Instrumentation.

“We are exceptionally proud of the progress achieved by our selected students. The Academy program is structured to provide them with extensive training, equipping them with essential skills and international certifications necessary for their roles in this significant project once production commences. Our partnerships with leading institutions in Uganda and abroad ensure that our students receive the highest quality training and exposure. This initiative underscores our commitment to developing Ugandan talent and creating shared value for Uganda.” Philippe Groueix, General Manager TotalEnergies EP Uganda

The international training will happen for a period of 18 weeks in the respective countries, followed by 5 weeks for all the students in France. The students will then receive an Offshore Petroleum Industry Training Organization certification increasing their employability across the globe. The next cohort of 100 students who commenced their UPIK training in October 2024 will also receive similar exposure upon completion of their program later this year.

Rania Birungi, a female trainee in the Tilenga Academy expressed her excitement and anticipation saying that, “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity that I have been given to make a significant contribution to my country and build a rewarding career for myself. I am grateful to the TotalEnergies EP Uganda team for this chance. Dreams do come true.”

Once the training is completed, the trainees will be deployed in various specialized positions: 29% in Production, 23% in Mechanical Maintenance, 23% in Instrumentation Maintenance, 14% in Electrical Maintenance, 6% in Laboratory and 1% in Inspection.