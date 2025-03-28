Kwiso TV promises to nurture the next generation of East African filmmakers

Sauti Plus Media Hub Unveils ‘Kwiso TV’ Streaming Platform to Boost Ugandan and East African Content

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Sauti Plus Media Hub has officially unveiled Kwiso TV – a new streaming platform designed to showcase quality Ugandan and East African films and TV series.

The announcement was made during the premiere of five short films produced under the Ikon Awards Young Filmmakers Fellowship at Reach A Hand Uganda’s headquarters in Lungujja on Wednesday. The launch marks a significant milestone in Uganda’s creative industry, providing a dedicated platform for local filmmakers to share their stories with both regional and global audiences.

The platform comes at a time when the country is experiencing a shift in media consumption habits, with a sharp decline in traditional pay TV subscriptions. Between January 2023 and September 2024, major pay TV providers, including MultiChoice Uganda (DStv & GoTV), Zuku TV, Azam TV, Star Times, and Kwese TV, lost approximately 1.3 million subscribers due to rising costs and challenges in accessing specific content . This represents a 45.8% drop in pay TV subscriptions over 21 months.

Speaking at the launch, Humphrey Nabimanya, CEO of Sauti Plus Media Hub, emphasised the platform’s role in fostering local talent and storytelling. Sauti Plus are a leading social behavioural change communications agency and audiovisual production house.

“Kwiso TV is more than just a streaming service; it is a movement to nurture the next generation of East African filmmakers and storytellers. We believe that by creating an avenue for our creatives to distribute their work, we are helping shape a more inclusive and sustainable film industry in the region,” he said.

The event was graced by renowned Nigerian actor and filmmaker Ramsey Nouah, who commended the initiative for its potential to elevate Ugandan content. “This is a bold and necessary step in giving Ugandan and East African content a fighting chance on the global stage. With the right support, local filmmakers can tell authentic stories that resonate both within the region and internationally. Kwiso TV is a game-changer in this regard,” he remarked.

Kwiso TV will feature a diverse selection of content, including drama, documentaries, short films, and original productions, all focused on themes that reflect the realities, aspirations, and creativity of East African communities. In addition to providing a streaming service, the platform will offer monetisation opportunities for filmmakers, allowing them to earn from their content while reaching a wider audience.

Kwiso TV will be accessible via web and mobile applications, ensuring seamless viewing experiences for audiences both locally and internationally.