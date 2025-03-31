Kanayo O Kanayo and Patience Ozokwor crowned African Ikon of the Year

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Nigerian film stars Kanayo O Kanayo and Patience Ozokwor have received the African Ikon of the Year accolades at a ceremony in Kampala celebrating influential figures in African cinema. This was at the 3rd edition of the glamorous Ikon awards Saturday at the Kampala Serena Hotel, as Uganda’s best in the film industry were also recognized.
While delivering his award acceptance speech for the African iKons award, Kanayo encouraged filmmakers to keep seeking excellence in the film industry, emphasizing that it is a growing avenue for investment.
“Wherever you go in the world, Nigeria stands tall. When you board a flight from Uganda to New York, you watch Nigerian movies on Netflix, Showmax, and in cinemas. What does that tell you? Film is the new oil. We have achieved this in Nigeria, and Uganda can do the same by collaborating and building strong partnerships,” he said.
Communications Commission (UCC) Executive Director, Nyombi Thembo was the chief guest. He was joined in the awards ceremony by, George Kigozi, Board Member, Reach A Hand Uganda, the Presidential Advisor on Creatives, Eddy Kenzo, Talent African CEO, Aly Allibhai, Humphrey Nabimanya, Founder of the iKon Awards accompanied by Nigerian star. Ramsey Nouah.
There was also an announcement of the Uganda Film Producers Guild made by Mathew Nabwiso, a legendary actor and producer.
The 3rd edition of iKon Awards 2025 was sponsored by Startimes, Uganda Airlines, UNESCO, Reach A Hand Uganda, ATS, Sauti Plus Media Hub, Print Creations, V&A, Kampala Serena Hotel, Divine Resort, Aquafina, and Radiant
The Ikon Awards is Uganda’s biggest Film and Television annual celebration of creativity, excellence and innovation in Uganda’s film and creative sector. They aim to honor and recognize exceptional talent, projects, and contributions that elevate the creative industry both locally and internationally.
Winners:
● BEST FILM
Makula, NISHA KALEMA
● BEST DIRECTOR
Nisha Kalema, Dan Mugisha, MAKULA
● BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Issa Massade Yusuf, SOCCER HEART
● BEST ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Pelly Peninah Nampanga, MARIA
● BEST SCREENPLAY
MAKULA, Nisha Kalema
● BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Alex Ireeta, Soccer Heart
● BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Bwanika Baale Felix – SSEKUKKULU
● BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Nana Kagga – MARIA
● BEST TV SERIES
SANYU, Mathew Nabwiso
● BEST ACTOR IN A TV SERIES
Abby Mukiibi Nkaaga, SANYU
● BEST ACTRESS IN A TV SERIES
Diana Nabatanzi, JDC
● BEST COSTUME DESIGN
MARIA, Tazibone Solomon
● BEST MAKEUP AND SPECIAL EFFECTS
THE LIONS OF BUGANDA, Nabakiibi Joana Jojo, Latifah Nabatanzi, Rutaro Abell
● BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
MAKULA, Imran Musabbeh
● BEST SOUND DESIGN
KARAMOJA, Isiko Abubaker
● BEST EDITING
SOCCER HEART, Kizito Sudaisy Sebowa
● BEST ANIMATION FILM
KATALEYA, Denis Junior Dhikusooka
● BEST DOCUMENTARY
A HISTORY OF FILM IN UGANDA, Timothy Niwamanya
● BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
THE LIONS OF BUGANDA, Patrick Chris Black, Faysal Mukalazi
● BEST SHORT FILM
JIMBI, Tusabe Ivan
● BEST STUDENT FILM
THE CHICKEN THIEF, Enock Timothy Jjemba
● EMERGING FILM AWARD
SSEKUKKULU – Sharon Ishimwe
● IKON RISING STAR
Iradukunda Rebecca Hope
● LIFE TIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Abby Mukiibi Nkaaga
● IKON RISING STAR – AFRICA
Liyabona Mroqoza
● AFRICAN IKON AWARD
Patience Ozokwor and Kanayo O. Kanayo
● IKON FELLOWSHIP – FILM OF THE YEAR
Take My Hand