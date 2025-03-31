Kanayo O Kanayo and Patience Ozokwor crowned African Ikon of the Year

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Nigerian film stars Kanayo O Kanayo and Patience Ozokwor have received the African Ikon of the Year accolades at a ceremony in Kampala celebrating influential figures in African cinema. This was at the 3rd edition of the glamorous Ikon awards Saturday at the Kampala Serena Hotel, as Uganda’s best in the film industry were also recognized.

While delivering his award acceptance speech for the African iKons award, Kanayo encouraged filmmakers to keep seeking excellence in the film industry, emphasizing that it is a growing avenue for investment.

“Wherever you go in the world, Nigeria stands tall. When you board a flight from Uganda to New York, you watch Nigerian movies on Netflix, Showmax, and in cinemas. What does that tell you? Film is the new oil. We have achieved this in Nigeria, and Uganda can do the same by collaborating and building strong partnerships,” he said.

Communications Commission (UCC) Executive Director, Nyombi Thembo was the chief guest. He was joined in the awards ceremony by, George Kigozi, Board Member, Reach A Hand Uganda, the Presidential Advisor on Creatives, Eddy Kenzo, Talent African CEO, Aly Allibhai, Humphrey Nabimanya, Founder of the iKon Awards accompanied by Nigerian star. Ramsey Nouah.

There was also an announcement of the Uganda Film Producers Guild made by Mathew Nabwiso, a legendary actor and producer.

The 3rd edition of iKon Awards 2025 was sponsored by Startimes, Uganda Airlines, UNESCO, Reach A Hand Uganda, ATS, Sauti Plus Media Hub, Print Creations, V&A, Kampala Serena Hotel, Divine Resort, Aquafina, and Radiant

The Ikon Awards is Uganda’s biggest Film and Television annual celebration of creativity, excellence and innovation in Uganda’s film and creative sector. They aim to honor and recognize exceptional talent, projects, and contributions that elevate the creative industry both locally and internationally.

******

Winners:

● BEST FILM

Makula, NISHA KALEMA

● BEST DIRECTOR

Nisha Kalema, Dan Mugisha, MAKULA

● BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Issa Massade Yusuf, SOCCER HEART

● BEST ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Pelly Peninah Nampanga, MARIA

● BEST SCREENPLAY

MAKULA, Nisha Kalema

● BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Alex Ireeta, Soccer Heart

● BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Bwanika Baale Felix – SSEKUKKULU

● BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Nana Kagga – MARIA

● BEST TV SERIES

SANYU, Mathew Nabwiso

● BEST ACTOR IN A TV SERIES

Abby Mukiibi Nkaaga, SANYU

● BEST ACTRESS IN A TV SERIES

Diana Nabatanzi, JDC

● BEST COSTUME DESIGN

MARIA, Tazibone Solomon

● BEST MAKEUP AND SPECIAL EFFECTS

THE LIONS OF BUGANDA, Nabakiibi Joana Jojo, Latifah Nabatanzi, Rutaro Abell

● BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

MAKULA, Imran Musabbeh

● BEST SOUND DESIGN

KARAMOJA, Isiko Abubaker

● BEST EDITING

SOCCER HEART, Kizito Sudaisy Sebowa

● BEST ANIMATION FILM

KATALEYA, Denis Junior Dhikusooka

● BEST DOCUMENTARY

A HISTORY OF FILM IN UGANDA, Timothy Niwamanya

● BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

THE LIONS OF BUGANDA, Patrick Chris Black, Faysal Mukalazi

● BEST SHORT FILM

JIMBI, Tusabe Ivan

● BEST STUDENT FILM

THE CHICKEN THIEF, Enock Timothy Jjemba

● EMERGING FILM AWARD

SSEKUKKULU – Sharon Ishimwe

● IKON RISING STAR

Iradukunda Rebecca Hope

● LIFE TIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Abby Mukiibi Nkaaga

● IKON RISING STAR – AFRICA

Liyabona Mroqoza

● AFRICAN IKON AWARD

Patience Ozokwor and Kanayo O. Kanayo

● IKON FELLOWSHIP – FILM OF THE YEAR

Take My Hand