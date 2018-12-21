Tanga Odoi re-elected Makerere University Convocation chairperson

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Dr Frederick Tanga Odoi has been elected for another four-year term as the chairperson for the Makerere University Convocation.

This was during the Annual General Meeting held at Makerere University Agriculture Research Institute – Kabanyoro held on Friday.

Dr Odoi has been the chairperson of the Convocation, an association of alumni and current staff of Makerere University since 2015.

He was re-elected together with his former executive including Diana Nyago, the Vice Chairperson, Justus Nuwajuna, the Convocation Treasurer, Convocation Publicist Dr Deus Kamunyu Muhwezi, and Gerald Ochwo Majanga as the Convocation Administrator.

The elections were presided over by Alfred Masikye-Namoah, the Makerere University Academic Registrar, and the Secretary to the Convocation by virtue of his position.

Speaking to Uganda Radio Network shortly after the Assembly, Masikye said that as a practice, Dr Tanga-Odoi was unanimously nominated as the convocation representative to the Makerere University Council running up to 2023.

The Assembly was attended by all the 385 fully paid up registered members. Other committee members voted include Faith Kirungi, Richard Olando, Juliet Nakalema, Spenser Oyes, Bazilio Kamya, Patrick Atyang and Loyce Hamba.

The election guidelines for electing new Convocation Executive members is derived from Article XII of the Makerere University Convocation Constitution that only mandates fully paid up members to vote and be voted for.

The members of the Executive according to the Constitution are eligible for re-election but not exceeding two consecutive terms.

Dr Tanga-Odoi says the next phase of his leadership will focus on completing the construction of the Perimeter Wall as well as improving the staff relations with the University management and Council.

He also promised to unite the alumni through dialogues and improving the image of Makerere University in the public.

URN