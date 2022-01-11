Talent Africa group scoops four in 2021 marketing awards

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Talent Africa Group won four awards in the recently concluded Uganda Marketing Excellence Awards that were organised by Evolve Group Africa.

The awards aim to recognize marketing campaigns and agencies that stood out in 2021.

Talent Africa Group won the highest number of awards standing out in four out of ten categories including, Marketing Campaign of the Year – Pearl of Africa Star Search; Best Advertising Campaign – Pearl of Africa Star Search; Best Use of Digital Marketing – Pearl of Africa Star Search and Best Use of Experiential Marketing – Ekyooto Ha Mpango Festival.

Talent Africa’s CEO Aly Allibhai said, “We are grateful to our clients and partners that gave us the honor and support to plan these campaigns and to the public that overwhelmingly supported by not only virtually taking part in these events but also voting us to victory.”

He added that, due to the continued pandemic and closure of public events, Talent Africa had to scale and reinvent its scope of works as a 360-degree events, entertainment and marketing company.

Some of its projects in 2021 have included producing virtual/hybrid events, television shows/documentaries, tourism promotions and marketing campaigns.

Notably, their recent events and campaigns include The Pearl of Africa Star Search, MTN IPO events, Take on The Pearl domestic tourism campaign, The Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo, Kampala Innovation Week, Empango Coronation Royal Celebrations and the inaugural Ekyooto Ha Mpango Festival.