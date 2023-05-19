Syrian president in Saudi Arabia for Arab summit

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia | Xinhua | Syrian President Bashar al-Assad arrived in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah on Thursday to attend the Arab League’s 32nd Summit on Friday.

Upon his arrival, Assad was greeted by Prince Badr bin Sultan, deputy governor of Mecca, along with Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit, and several other local officials, according to the Syrian presidential media office in Damascus.

Striking a positive vibe, Assad grinned while shaking hands with the officials receiving him at the airport.

The visit, the first since the begining of the Syrian war in 2011, comes as Syria and Saudi Arabia have resumed diplomatic missions in both countries, which have been suspended since November 2011.

Earlier this month, the Arab League voted to reinstate Syria’s membership in the 22-member league. ■