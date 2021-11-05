Suspected terrorist shot dead in Kampala

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A suspected terrorist has been shot dead in Kampala. The deceased has been identified as Adam Matovu alias Manihajjia, a 36-year-old resident of Tula zone in Kawempe division, a Kampala suburb.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said that Matovu was gunned down by a team of Joint Counter-Terrorism officers when he jumped off a police patrol truck moments after he was arrested at the scene in Naguru.

Enanga said that the officers had recovered an AK-47 gun, without a serial number, 14 rounds of ammunition, a bag containing a suicide belt with suspected explosives, and an assortment of bomb-making materials from the deceased’s home before his arrest. He was being taken to the Special Investigations Division-SID in Kireka.

“Encounters with terrorism suspects are usually violent and full of uncertainty. The officers kept telling him to stop, but he did not adhere to their command. As we revie, the shooting incident, we urge all suspects to always follow our due processes, to avoid such tragic incidents,’ Enanga added.

At the beginning of last month, security teams killed Hamid Nsubuga in Kyebando, Kampala who allegedly had escaped from Pader district in Northern Uganda in August. Police said that Nsubuga was a suicide bomber who escaped from Pader, after the plan to attack mourners at the burial of the late DIGP, Lt Gen Paul Lokech was foiled by security agencies.

URN