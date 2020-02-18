Suspected Kidnappers Demand UGX 400,000 Ransom for 16-year old Boy in Elegu

Amuru, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Unknown assailants have allegedly kidnapped a 16-year-old male juvenile in Elegu Town Council in Atiak Sub-County, Amuru district.

The victim Kalanzi, a shop attendant went missing on Sunday at around 10:00pm. Akim Kalanzi, 40, the victim’s employer and a resident of Lorikowo West village in Elegu Town Council reported the matter to Elegu Police Station.

Kalanzi reveals that he waited in vain for the victim to return home last night as usual. The victim’s mother called the complainant at 7:30am on Monday informing him that she had received a phone call from her son saying he was kidnapped and being kept as undisclosed location.

Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson, Patrick Jimmy Okema disclosed that the victim’s mother revealed that the alleged kidnappers called and demanded 400,000 shillings to be sent to the victim’s contact before he is released.

According to Okema, police has commenced inquiries in to the case but no suspect has been arrested yet. Okema also revealed that they are trying to trace the victim’s whereabouts thorough the number that was used by the alleged kidnappers.

This is the fifth kidnap case being reported at Elegu Police Station in less than three months. In December 2019, a six-year-old boy’s body was discovered floating on River Unyama with missing body parts after he was kidnapped in a suspected ritual sacrifice.

In January, suspected militiamen kidnapped a Ugandan businessman, Issa Likambo Aziz, a resident of Elegu Town Council inside South Sudan smuggling cigarettes. The kidnappers demanded a ransom of 4 million Uganda shillings but later unconditionally released the victim.

URN