Suspected girlfriend arrested over death of UNRA’s human resource manager

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police are holding one suspect in connection to the death of Hajj Rashid Kamoga Kulima, a senior human resource manager of the Uganda National Roads Authority-UNRA who died under unclear circumstances.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokesperson said that unknown people brought Kamoga to Seguku based Doctors Hospital claiming he had fallen in the bath, and he was pronounced dead on 23rd December last year.

Police commenced investigations after finding that Kamoga’s body did not have any injuries on his skull and body which are expected with people who fall in the bathroom or on the floor.

Medics at Doctors Hospital, Seguku also informed police that the three people who brought in Kamoga disappeared as soon as health workers went to attend to him.

Police investigations show that Kamoga parked his vehicle at a washing bay in Buddo, Wakiso district between 4pm and 5pm. A woman driving a Challenger vehicle later arrived and picked him up. Eyewitnesses told police that the duo appeared to know each other and left in the direction of Seguku.

Now Owoyesigyire without revealing the name, said the woman suspect who was in a relationship with the deceased was part of the trio who drove Kamoga to the hospital and fled immediately.

“She was arrested over the weekend and she is currently detained at Kajjansi police station,” Owoyesigyire has disclosed. “Her file will be completed and sent to the office of the Directorate of Public Prosecution-DPP for perusal and guidance to the police whether she will be taken to court.”

According to the police crime report of 2020 compiled by Criminal Investigations-CID, more than 4,460 people were unlawfully killed. They were killed through assault, poisoning, hacking, shooting or mob action.

