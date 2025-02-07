Suspected Ebola case in Mbale tests negative

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The results of a patient who had exhibited Ebola-like symptoms and died at the entrance of Mbale Regional Referral Hospital have turned negative.

Asumin Nasike, Chairperson of the Mbale City Ebola Response Committee, also Mbale Resident City Commissioner says that it has been confirmed that the patient died from tuberculosis (TB) instead.

He says that they collaborated with the Mbale City Ebola response team to collect samples from the deceased. The samples were sent to the Ebola laboratory in Mbale for testing. The results confirmed that tuberculosis, not Ebola, was the cause of death.

The RCC says the deceased, a 27-year-old female and resident of Kasanja, in Northern City Division, Mbale City will now be buried normally.

She says that whereas businesses and travel remain normal, the public must remain vigilant and calm.

Last week the Ministry of Health, declared an outbreak of Ebola in Sudan.

URN