Suspected commander of Makindye criminal gang arrested

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The suspected commander of Makindye criminal gang and his group have been taken in police custody.

The Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said Michael Kinalwa, commander of the criminal gang known as ‘Call Call’ group that has been operating in the areas of Masajja, Makindye-Sabagabo in Wakiso district was arrested in an intelligence-led operation after being trailed for several weeks.

Michael Kinalwa alone has more than 10 cases of robbery, theft, burglary and assault registered at Katwe and Makindye police stations.

“This group commanded by Kinalwa had for a long time turned Kosovo zone, a no-go area by attacking whoever is not known in the area. They have on several occasions stoned and ganged up against police officers during arrests in their area,” said Owoyesigyire.

Police’s preliminary findings have also indicated that the same gangs are behind the house breaking in parts of Makindye and Katwe areas. During the operation, suspected stolen items were recovered including 3 television sets, music systems, machetes, marijuana drugs and military uniforms in their possession.

Owoyesigyire noted that apart from house breakings, the gang has also been defrauding people using mobile phones by calling victims and claiming that they have won prizes or sending fake mobile money messages and later tell their unsuspecting victims to send them money back.

It’s alleged that on Sunday, 07/03/2021, at around 1:00 pm they attacked a woman known as Nagasha while driving in the area of Kosovo and robbed her bag containing about USD 30,000 plus Shs 300,000.

One of gangsters arrested only known as Musudan admitted to have led the same robbery, he claims to have taken the bag and its contents to their gang leader Micheal Kinalwa who later gave him a day’s allowance.

“We have arrested eight of them and their commander and the operation is still going on to get rid of these criminals,” added Owoyesigyire.

Katwe registered the highest number of cases in 2019, according to records from the Criminal Investigation Directorate. Katwe alone recorded 549 cases of robbery, murder, theft, burglaries.

The arrest of Michael Kinalwa and his group comes on the heels of the ongoing operations against criminal targeting residents, pedestrians and drivers along different roads including Northern bypass, Eighth street in Industrial Area, Wankoko area on Port Bell road, Nakawa-Ntinda stretcher road, Ring road near Lubiri, and Nsambya-Ggaba road junction among others.

*****

URN