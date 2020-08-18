Suspected car Robber arrested in Kampala

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT Julius Ssempija, a suspected robber of a Fuso truck from Busia town has been arrested in Kampala, thanks to tracking by the flying squad. Ssempijja was picked from his garage at Kabulengwa, Lubaga Division, in Kampala and detained at the Central Police Station in Kampala.

He is accused of stealing a Fuso registration number UAP 392F from a businessman at Busia town last week. Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango said Busia police alerted the Flying Squad Unit in Kampala after learning that the suspect they were hunting for was heading to Kampala.

Onyango said Ssempijja, perhaps after suspecting that the vehicle had a trailing device inside, hid somewhere for some days and attempted to tamper with the tracker. But when the vehicle disappeared from the tracking system, police placed its details in the Closed Circuit Television –CCTV network.

“The cameras sent a signal once it was seen again on the road. Our police officers kept watching the truck movement until it stopped at Kabulengwa zone, in Lubaga Division. Our team went straight to the garage and arrested Ssempijja,” Onyango said.

Onyango said police found the Fuso in Ssempijja’s garage. The suspect had already set prices for the Fuso Cabin at 1.5 million Shillings, the engine at 1.5 million Shillings, springs at 1 million Shillings and tyres at 3 million Shillings.

The police also recovered 30 motor-vehicle number plates from his garage. Flying Squad has now embarked on searching for the owners of the vehicles from which the number plates were plucked.

“We have noticed he is a notorious motor vehicle robber and we are now looking for his accomplices,” Onyango said. Police fears that Ssempijja and his accomplices might have killed some of the vehicles owners.

At least 15 suspected vehicle robbers have been arrested by Flying Squad since this year began. These have been arrested from areas of Nansana, Buloba, Nateete and Kyengera. More than 10 cars have been recovered.

