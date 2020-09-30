Suspected ATM fraudster arrested in Entebbe.

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police at Entebbe are holding a suspected Automated Teller Machine -ATM fraudster who was arrested with seven ATM cards.

Kampala metropolitan police deputy spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire identified him as Wandera Geoffrey, 39, a fisherman resident of Abaita Ababiri in Entebbe Municipality. The suspect was arrested on Monday by Stanbic Bank security officers and handed him to police.

It is alleged that the suspect joined an old woman in an ATM cabin whom he pretended to helping and in the process, switched his fake ATM card with that of the victim, and the ATM rejected the fake card.

Then Wandera, pretending to having helped in vain, opted to walk away but the old woman was suspicious and made an alarm and the suspect was arrested. Upon being searched, Wandera was found in possession of seven ATM cards registered in different names.

Among the ATMs he was having was one in the names of Sarah Nakawuka from Centenary Bank , Isabirye Sula from Equity bank, Nabadda Sarah from Tropical bank , Fred Mwesezi from Pride Micro Finance and Bosco Bongomin also of Centenary Bank. The other two cards were faded with illegible identities.

“All people are advised to at all-time remain vigilant while at ATM points and not to seek for any help from strangers,” said Owoyesigyire. “We call upon any one who lost an ATM card and his or her name appears above, to get in touch with Entebbe Police Station for follow up.”

He says that Entebbe Police is investigating and working with other police stations to find out whether they have preciously registered any cases against Wandera.

Criminal Investigations Directorate – CID head AIGP Grace Akullo, in her report released three months ago said 800 million shillings was withdrawn by fraudsters using ATM cards.

URN