Suspected African swine fever reported in Bushenyi

Bushenyi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Bushenyi district has banned the movement and sale of pigs and their products following a suspected outbreak of African swine fever.

The ban has been imposed in Kyeizoba, Ibaare, Bumbaire sub-counties and Bushenyi-Ishaka municipality.

Dr Roberts Natukunda, the Senior Veterinary Officer Bushenyi district says the disease was first detected in Kyeizooba sub county last month but has since spread to other sub-counties.

He says more than 50 pigs have died in all the affected sub-counties and unfortunately, people are still moving the pigs and their products.

The Bushenyi Chief Administrative Officer, Willy Bataringaya says the ban affects all pork joints, slaughtering and the movement of pigs from one place to another.

Moses Bugyendo, the Animal Husbandry Officer Bushenyi-Ishaka municipality says more than eight villages in the municipality have been affected.

Bugyendo says they have written to LCI chairpersons to report residents who are not adhering to the guidelines.

Dr Natukunda says that some samples have been taken to the National Animal Disease Diagnostics and Epidemiology Centre (NADDEC) in Entebbe.

Apollo Kagodo, the owner of Juicy pork joint in Ishaka opposed the ban across the district saying they should close only the affected areas.

African swine fever is a highly contagious and deadly viral disease that presents a lack of appetite, red skin, bloody diarrhoea, vomiting in the affected pig. It is spread through direct contact with infected pigs, faeces or body fluids, indirect contact with tools used on the farm, vehicles or people who work with pigs between pig farms with ineffective bio-security.

*****

URN