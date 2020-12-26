Suspect dies in police cells in Rukungiri

Rukungiri, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Rukungiri police have opened a general inquiry file to investigate circumstances surrounding the death of a suspect in the cells of Ruhinda police post.

The deceased suspect is Moses Bahati, a resident of Kajunju cell in Ndere parish in Ruhinda sub-county. Bahati was picked up on Christmas morning and locked up in the cells of Ruhinda police post for alleged chicken theft.

Onemus Kemugisha, the officer in charge of crime investigation department at Rukungiri central police says that one of the officers who was on duty on Christmas evening decided to check on the suspects in the morning and found Bahati dead.

He says Bahati’s body was taken to Rwababengo health center III mortuary while the two other suspects namely Brain Kato and Balaam Mugisha were taken to Rukungiri central police to help with police investigations.

Elly Maate, the Kigezi region police spokesperson says police officers, homicide team, Rukungiri magistrate grade one and the Kigezi regional police surgeon visited the cells to carry out postmortem

This is the second suspect to die in police cells in Rukungiri district in a period of two months. Another suspect was found dead in Kebisioni police cells last month. The case was registered for investigations vide RRI CRB 2306/2020.

*****

URN