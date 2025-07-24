Supreme Court pays tribute to Justice Kanyeihamba

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Special Supreme Court on Wednesday held a special session pay tribute to the Late Hon. Justice George Wilson Kanyeihamba, retired Justice of the Supreme Court. Justice Kanyeihamba, who passed away on July 14, at the age of 85 was a Justice of the Supreme Court between from 1997–2009.

He played a pivotal role in drafting Uganda’s 1995 Constitution having chaired the legal and drafting committee at the Constituent Assembly.

The session held at Judiciary Headquarters in Kampala. The Supreme Court panel was led by the Chief Justice Alfonse Chigamoy Owiny – Dollo. Other Justices on the panel were ; Lady Justice Prof. Lillian Tibatemwa Ekirikubinza, Lady Justice Percy Night Tuhaise, Justice Mike Chibita, Justice Stephen Musota, Lady Justice Catherine K. Bamugemereire and Justice Kibeedi Muzamiru Mutangula.

The session begun with the submission of an application seeking an order from the Supreme court to grants Judicial officers, members of the Legal fraternity, staff of the judiciary, family members and friends of Late Professor George Wilson Kanyiehamba to commemorate the distinguished service he rendered t the Judiciary of Uganda.

The petition which was submitted by the Attorney General, Kiryowa Kiwanuka also sought an order that the proceedings of the session do form a permanent record of the Supreme Court. The application was supported by an affidavit sworn by Pamela Lamunu Ocaya, the Acting Chief Registrar of the Judiciary of Uganda.

Kiryowa Kiwanuka said the ground of the application were set out in the motion that Professor Kanyeihamba was a distinguished justice of the Supreme Court who diligently served as Supreme Court judge from 1997 to 11th August 2009.

“Hon Justice Kanyeihamba has been described by many as an out spoken, fearless and formidable principal sage of the law. He lived a life devoted to Justice and search for the truth” said Kiwanuka.

In Pamela Lamunu’s affidavit, it was set out that Professor Kanyiehamba greatly contributed to the legal education sector in his capacity as professor of law, a lecturer at a number of higher institutions of learning with in Uganda and beyond. Kanyeihamba was a lecturer at the Uganda Law School which later renamed became Law Development Centre between 1966 and 68. He was the chairperson of the Judge’s Committee o ethics and integrity.

The session in honor of Kanyihamba provide an opportunity for the Bar and Bench to meet. The bar and bench has been at loggerheads for almost seven months. The Uganda Law Society President is currently in exile following the disagreement.

But as the legal fraternity mourned Kanyeihamba, the Uganda Law Society appeared in the Court as a respondent in the petition. Asimwe Anthony, the Vice President of Uganda Law Society appeared before the court as the respondent. Asimwe said professor Kanyeihamba was more than a judge.

“He was a consummate politician who stood unyielding for justice, constitutionalism and the rule of law” he said.

In ruling on the petition, the Chief Justice Alfonse Chigamoy Owiny – Dollo said the Supereme court has before in the case of late Justice Rubby Opio Aweri and late Justice Stella Arach Amoko granted leave to judicial officers and staff of the judiciary leave to commemorate life and contribution of Hon Justice Rubby Opio Aweri and Justice Stella Arach Amoko for the distinguished service they rendered to people of Uganda.

Justice Kanyeihamba had expressed his wish that Hon. Justice Frederick Martin Stephen Egonda-Ntende, a Justices of the Court of Appeal of Uganda speaks on at the special session in his honor.

URN