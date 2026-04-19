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Supreme Court honours Chief Justice Emeritus Owiny-Dollo

The Independent April 19, 2026 NEWS Leave a comment

Kampala, Uganda | URN |  he Supreme Court of Uganda on Friday convened a special session to celebrate the distinguished 17-year judicial career of Chief Justice Emeritus Alfonse Owiny-Dollo.

The ceremony, attended by the top brass of the legal fraternity and government dignitaries, served as a formal recognition of a tenure described by the court as a period of profound “metamorphosis” for the country’s justice system.

The session followed a successful application to formally record Owiny-Dollo’s contributions.

Retired Chief Justice Owiny- Dollo served as a High Court Judge (2008–2015), Deputy Chief Justice (2017–2020), and Chief Justice (2020–2026).

CJ Emeritus Alfonse Owiny- Dollo shares a moment with a member of the bench.

 

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